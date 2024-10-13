Hezbollah Launches Sweeping Attacks on Israeli Forces in Border Towns
By Al Mayadeen English
13 Oct 2024 19:20
Hezbollah Resistance fighters continue to defend against an Israeli onslaught on Lebanese border towns, engaging invading troops in close quarter battles.
The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon - Hezbollah has been engaging Israeli occupation forces non-stop in the past few days, announcing a collection of military operations throughout Sunday.
In continuation of their defense against the Israeli occupation incursions into the border area of Lebanon, Hezbollah fighters engaged Israeli occupation forces in close-quarters battles, attacked their positions with rockets and artillery weapons, and destroyed several armored vehicles, during a period extending from Sunday morning to Sunday afternoon.
At least 27 Israeli troops were injured in confrontations with Hezbollah Resistance fighters so far on Sunday, Israeli broadcaster Channel 12 reported. The Israeli military censor has worked on concealing the number of casualties, however, has admitted that the military transferred at least six injured soldiers, via a helicopter, to the Rambam Hospital in occupied Haifa.
According to Al Mayadeen's correspondent in southern Lebanon, at least 30 Israeli military casualties were recorded near the border villages of Aita al-Shaab, Ramyah, and Qaouzah.
In total, Hezbollah launched 38 operations today against "Israel" and Israeli troop gatherings.
Western Axis operations
During an Israeli infantry infiltration attempt into the town of Qaouzah, Hezbollah fighters discovered the force and confronted it with automatic weapons at 1:15 pm (local time). Two hours later, Hezbollah's anti-armor units fired an anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) at an Israeli tank. The ATGM directly impacted the tank, putting it up in flames and killing and injuring its crewmembers on the same axis.
In the nearby town of Aita al-Shaab, a Hezbollah infantry unit launched an offensive on Israeli occupation forces that had positioned themselves in the western neighborhood of the town. Fierce clashes occurred in the area, which saw Hezbollah fighters fire automatic weapons, unspecified rocket weapons, and artillery shells at the invading force, since 4:45 pm.
A statement released by the Resistance, at 5:29 pm, explained that confrontations were ongoing.
Hezbollah fighters also fired rocket artillery shells at Israeli occupation forces in the Zar'it barracks, the Shomera barracks, and Khilat Warde, all located in the vicinity of ongoing confrontations on the Western Axis.
The barracks came under another attack at 6:50 pm, this time via a one-way attack drone launched by the Resistance's Unmanned Air Force at Israeli occupation forces.
Eastern Axis operations
On the Eastern Axis, which extends from Blida to Israeli-occupied Lebanese territories, including the Kfar Chouba Hills and the Shebaa Farms, Hezbollah fighters also engaged Israeli occupation forces in close-quarters battles.
At 10:00 am, Hezbollah fighters discovered and engaged an Israeli infantry force in the Kanaan Hills, in Blida, killing and injuring multiple Israeli troops, who were shot from point-blank range by Resistance fighters.
Later on Sunday evening, Hezbollah fighters discovered a company of Israeli occupation forces attempting to infiltrate the border town of Meis al-Jabal at 7:30 pm. Vigilant Resistance fighters ambushed the force, firing barrages rocket-propelled grenades, and their automatic weapons at their positions. Hezbollah's Military Media Unit said that Resistance fighters engaged the invading company at point-blank range, killing and injuring several.
As a result, the invading company withdrew from the border town after suffering heavy casualties.
"The hostile force withdrew amidst the screams and wails of the attacking soldiers," Hezbollah stated.
Hezbollah fighters also fired artillery shells at Israeli occupation troops in the same area, at 3:20 pm.
On the far end of the Israeli-occupied Lebanese territories, near the Shebaa Farms, Hezbollah fighters fired a salvo of rockets at the Habousheet military site.
The city settlement of Kiryat Shmona, the Misgav Am military site, and Manara also came under attack at 1:50 pm, 5:00 pm, and 7:15 pm respectively. Kiryat Shmona and Manara were shelled with salvos of rockets while Misgav Am was shelled by artillery units.
The Manara settlement came under another rocket attack at 9:25 pm, as Hezbollah fighters targeted the positions of Israeli occupation forces in the area.
Long-range rocket attacks
Hezbollah's fighters also added another rocket attack to a series of attacks, dubbed the "Khaibar Operations."
These long-range attacks come in response to Israeli crimes and massacres against civilians in Lebanon, seven of which have been announced since October 1, 2024.
On Sunday, at 9:30 am, Hezbollah fighters launched what it described as a salvo of "top-tier" rockets at the Israeli Teirat al-Karmel military base in southern occupied Haifa.
In response to Israeli strikes on Lebanese towns and residents of the country, Hezbollah also launched a large barrage of rocket artillery shells at the Tzurit military base, located to the east of Karmiel.
Hezbollah fighters also fired a salvo of rockets at the Israeli Tznover logistics base in the occupied Syrian Golan, which is located to the north of Katzrin.
Major drone attack hits at least 60 Israeli troops
Amid these substantial attacks and reports of heavy Israeli casualties on the frontlines, Hezbollah's Unmanned Air Force prepared to launch the most significant attack of the day.
At around 7:30 pm on Sunday, a swarm of one-way attack drones impacted an Israeli military base in southern Haifa. Shaking up the Israeli regime, the drones killed and injured at least 67 Israeli troops after striking the base's cafeteria, Israeli media reported.
Israeli medical authorities confirmed the aforementioned number of casualties saying that four were killed while the rest were dealt injuries of various degrees.
Meanwhile, Hezbollah said that the attack targeted an Israeli training camp, subordinated to the 1st Infantry Golani Brigade, in Binyamina, approximately 30 km south of Haifa and 62 km away from the Lebanese-Palestinian border.
Moreover, warning sirens did not sound before or during the attack, despite the long distance traveled by the Resistance's drones.
Hezbollah stressed that the precise strike was part of the "Khaibar Operations," underlining that it also came in response to the Israeli massacres committed against civilians in central Beirut.
Settlements under fire
Another strike occurred at 7:15 PM, when Hezbollah fighters targeted a gathering of Israeli forces in the Menara settlement with a rocket barrage. This was followed by a second strike at 7:25 PM on Israeli forces stationed in Khallet Wardeh.
Later in the evening, at 9:25 PM, Hezbollah launched a third round of rockets at Israeli forces once again in the Menara settlement. A fourth and fifth attack took place shortly after, at 9:30 PM and 9:50 PM, also hitting Israeli forces in the same area.
In a separate attack at 10:00 PM, Hezbollah fighters targeted Israeli troop movements near the Fatima Gate in the town of Kfar Kila using artillery fire. The evening also saw a rocket strike on Israeli forces stationed at the Hounin barracks at 10:45 PM.
Finally, the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon attacked Israeli Unit 7200's maintenance and rehabilitation base south of the city of Haifa, announcing that it was all in support of Gaza and its Resistance, as well as in defense of the Lebanese people and in retaliation for the attacks against them.
No comments:
Post a Comment