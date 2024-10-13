Three Dead, Dozens Injured in Hezbollah Drone Attack on IOF Haifa Base
By Al Mayadeen English
13 Oct 2024 20:59
A drone strike launched from Lebanon kills several Israeli soldiers and wounds dozens of others in a military base in Haifa.
A drone attack on an Israeli military base in Binyamina, south of Haifa, has killed three Israelis and wounded 67 others, according to Israeli media.
Notably, Israeli air defense systems failed to detect the drone, which detonated without triggering air raid sirens in the area, as confirmed by Israeli media outlets.
The strike reportedly targeted the dining hall at a base belonging to the Golani Brigade.
It was reported that 50 ambulances rushed to the scene to transport the casualties, with helicopters also being called in.
Hezbollah issued a statement in the wake of the operation, claiming responsibility for it. "The Islamic Resistance carried out an operation on the evening of Sunday, October 13, 2024, launching a squadron of attack drones at a training camp of the Golani Brigade in Binyamina, south of Haifa," the statement read.
The Resistance said the operation was in response to "Israel's" massacres across Lebanon, particularly its aggression on the Lebanese capital a few days ago.
"The Islamic Resistance will remain present and ready to defend our country and our proud, oppressed people, and will not hesitate to fulfill its duty in deterring the enemy," it added after underlining that the operation was carried out as part of the series of Khaibar operations and in support of the people of Gaza and their resistance, as well as in defense of Lebanon and its people.
The military media wing of the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon - Hezbollah reissued a warning to Israeli settlers, reiterating a statement made days earlier by the Resistance operations room.
Hezbollah had earlier said: "The Israeli enemy forces are using the houses of settlers in some settlements in northern occupied Palestine as assembly points."
"The Israeli enemy's bases used as operations rooms for the aggression on Lebanon are within densely-populated cities such as Haifa and Tabarayya, among others," the warning added. "All the aforementioned houses and military bases are legitimate military targets for the Rocket and Air Forces of the Islamic Resistance. Therefore, we warn settlers against gathering near these military sites in order to preserve their lives until further notice."
