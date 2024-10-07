Hezbollah Pounds Numerous Israeli Sites Amid Aggression on Lebanon
By Al Mayadeen English
Source: Military Media of the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon
For the last operation of the day, Hezbollah launched a large barrage of rockets toward Unit 8200’s Glilot base in the suburb of Tel Aviv.
The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon - Hezbollah announced on Monday that its fighters carried out a series of rocket strikes targeting various Israeli military sites throughout Monday, marking a continued escalation in the face of the Israeli occupation.
The Islamic Resistance struck Nimra, one of the main Israeli military bases in the northern region west of Lake Tabarayya, with a barrage of rockets.
Later, they targeted a gathering of Israeli military vehicles and personnel behind the Jal al-Alam site, hitting the area with another rocket salvo. Another barrage hit the Karmiel settlement hours later.
The Resistance continued its operations throughout the day, with a rocket strike targeting the Kfar Vradim settlement, followed by a major strike on a group of buildings north of Haifa with a large rocket barrage. Simultaneously, Karmiel was hit again with a new round of rockets.
In the afternoon, the Resistance launched rocket and artillery strikes on a gathering of Israeli forces at the Qalaat Hill in Blida. This was followed by an operation targeting Israeli forces in Beit Hillel.
Another large rocket barrage hit a group of buildings north of Haifa, and another hit Israeli forces stationed at the Tallat al-Tayhat.
For the last operation of the day, Hezbollah launched a large barrage of rockets toward Unit 8200’s Glilot base in the suburb of Tel Aviv, with the Resistance underlining that it was in response to the ongoing massacres in Lebanon and Gaza.
'Israel' attempting to use UNIFIL forces as human shields
A field officer in the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon told Al Mayadeen that fighters reported Sunday an unusual movement of Israeli occupation forces in the outskirts of the town of Maroun al-Ras.
The officer said the Resistance Operations Room requested that the fighters hold back and refrain from engaging with the movement located behind a position of the international forces.
According to the officer, the request for fighters to hold back was made to protect the lives of UNIFIL personnel, as the Israeli enemy is attempting to use UNIFIL forces as human shields to cover its failure to advance into Lebanese territory.
Operations overview
At 00:05, Hezbollah fighters launched a barrage of rockets toward the Israeli occupation’s Nimra military base.
At 02:30, Hezbollah fighters launched a barrage of rockets toward an Israeli assembly point behind the Jal al-Alam site.
At 06:55, Hezbollah fighters launched a barrage of rockets toward the Israeli settlement of Karmiel.
At 09:10, Hezbollah fighters launched a barrage of rockets toward the Israeli settlement of Kfar Vradim.
At 12:40, Hezbollah fighters launched a barrage of rockets toward Israeli military positions north of Haifa.
At 15:00, Hezbollah fighters launched a barrage of rockets toward an Israeli assembly point at the Qalaat Hill in Blida.
At 16:00, Hezbollah fighters launched a barrage of rockets toward an Israeli assembly point in Beit Hillel.
At 17:10, Hezbollah fighters launched a barrage of rockets toward Israeli positions north of Haifa.
At 18:00, Hezbollah fighters launched a barrage of rockets toward Israeli assembly points at the Tallat al-Tayhat.
At 23:00, Hezbollah fighters launched a barrage of rockets toward Unit 8200’s Glilot base in the suburb of Tel Aviv.
