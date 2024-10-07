Hezbollah's Indomitable Resolve
By Lea Akil
Source: Al Mayadeen English
6 Oct 2024 14:03
"Israel," backed by the US, has relentlessly sought to cripple resistance movements in Lebanon and Palestine; yet their fundamental misreading of the Resistance has led to repeated failures.
Despite repeated efforts by “Israel” and the US to dismantle resistance movements, especially in Lebanon and Palestine, these attempts have consistently fallen short. The core reason for this failure lies in the West’s misreading of the Resistance itself—the Resistance is rooted in deep historical injustices, sustained ideological strength, and has a great capacity to adapt. While leaders may be targeted and eliminated, their movements continue to thrive, fueled by an unwavering dedication to justice and freedom.
The assassinations of key figures like Hezbollah’s Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Commander Hajj Imad Mughniyeh, and Commander Fouad Shokor, among others, have not resulted in Hezbollah’s downfall over the years. Instead, the group has only grown stronger, showcasing the inability of “Israel” and the US to truly understand the dynamics of the Lebanese Resistance. These movements are not reliant on individual leaders; they are deeply rooted in collective resilience and continue to thrive despite targeted assassinations.
It’s clear that since the beginning of the war on Gaza, “Israel”, fully backed by the US, sought to dismantle Hezbollah through decisive strikes. This strategy began with the assassination of Commander Fouad Shokor in late July, followed by a series of pager attacks and the assassination of more Hezbollah officials. However, the martyrdom of Sayyed Nasrallah was meant to be the critical blow, aimed at triggering Hezbollah’s collapse and internal disintegration.
Common tactics like economic sanctions, military interventions, and targeted assassinations have been repeatedly used by the US and “Israel” to dismantle Resistance groups. However, history has shown that these strategies have failed.
Take the Gaza Strip, for example—besieged since 2007. “Israel” not only attempted to crush the Palestinian Resistance through relentless military assaults and a blockade but also to turn the people of Gaza against the Resistance by deepening their humanitarian suffering. The plan was clear: starve the population, deny them basic necessities, and push them to blame the Resistance for the hardships. Yet, rather than fracture the relationship, “Israel’s” siege had the opposite effect. The daily brutality, from bombings to the blockade that strangled their livelihoods, only reaffirmed for many in Gaza why resistance was essential for their survival and dignity.
The birth of resistance
Hezbollah was founded in 1982 in direct response to the Israeli occupation of Lebanon, which persisted until 2000. The Resistance movement succeeded in forcing the Israeli military to retreat from Lebanese territory, marking the first time “Israel” withdrew without a formal ceasefire agreement. This significant victory was largely attributed to Hezbollah's unwavering resistance efforts.
The Israeli withdrawal elevated Hezbollah's regional influence, establishing it as more than just a Lebanese resistance group—it became a symbol of Arab defiance against Israeli occupation.
"The era of defeat is over. Now is the era of victories."
— Hezbollah's martyr Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, July 25, 2006
This triumph not only bolstered Hezbollah’s military reputation but also fortified its position as a central force in Lebanon’s political landscape, intertwining its political influence with its military strength.
That said, it can be confidently stated that Hezbollah emerged from the war and invasion, which shaped it into a highly resilient organization. Its structure is designed to withstand losses, allowing it to regenerate leadership and produce new generations of military commanders, ensuring the continuity of its operations despite any setbacks.
The US and 'Israel’s' misreading of Hezbollah and Sayyed Nasrallah
On September 27, with backing from the US, "Israel" assassinated Sayyed Nasrallah, expecting this to cause the downfall of the resistance movement. Although the impact of Sayyed Nasrallah's martyrdom on Hezbollah and the wider Axis of Resistance is hard to assess fully, it does not indicate that Hezbollah is close to collapsing. The group's resilience extends beyond any one individual leader.
"Israel" and the US fail to grasp the true essence of his leadership. People didn't rally behind him solely for his persona; they supported him because he represented their struggle for justice and liberation. Although he was a respected figure, the cause he embodied will endure beyond his lifetime.
"There are thousands of Imad Mughniyehs in Lebanon and in the world". — Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, 2010
Believing that Hezbollah would fall apart without Sayyed Nasrallah is a serious misunderstanding and a view that reduces the group—a deeply rooted movement—to just one person. This reinforces the stereotype that Middle Eastern organizations depend only on charismatic leaders instead of having strong institutions, resilience, and community support. It also shows a more expansive Western mentality that ignores the ability of non-Western groups to operate as complex political or military organizations that can survive the loss of a single leader.
Similarly, while "Israel's" targeting of some of Hezbollah's military leaders was a significant setback that could have weakened many other countries, Hezbollah's ability to continue attacking "Israel" shows that it remains operationally strong and organized. The reason Hezbollah can handle such big losses is its strong leadership structure, which allows for smooth transitions even during tough times.
Hezbollah’s institutional resilience
This resilience was particularly clear in 2008 when Hezbollah lost its top military leader, Hajj Imad Mughniyeh. He was not only a key figure but also the innovator of the Resistance's "New School of [hybrid] Warfare." Instead of weakening Hezbollah, his martyrdom, along with that of his successor, Sayyed Mustafa Badereddine, in 2013, actually led to a significant increase in the group's military strength. Hezbollah's tactics have since been adopted by its allies throughout the Resistance Axis.
Following the assassination of Hajj Imad, Hezbollah significantly advanced its rocket technology and strategic approach, building upon the robust foundation he had established. The group enhanced its missile capabilities by acquiring more sophisticated, longer-range, and precision-guided systems while refining its military tactics and operational planning to ensure its growth as a powerful force. Additionally, Hezbollah expanded its cyber capabilities, enabling it to conduct intelligence operations and engage in cyber warfare.
A prime example of Hezbollah's evolution is its performance in Syria during the crucial Battles of Qusayr in 2013 and Aleppo, where the group demonstrated a range of tactical, strategic, and logistical strengths that significantly bolstered its global position.
Similarly, after the assassination of Sayyed Fouad Shokor on July 30, Hezbollah significantly increased its military operations, indicating a strategic change from simply retaliating with rocket strikes to executing more precise and impactful attacks. The group's ability to carry out precision-guided missile strikes on Tel Aviv showed a significant advancement in its military capabilities, showing that Hezbollah could not only respond but also directly target the heart of “Israel”, despite the loss of a key military leader.
After the assassination of Sayyed Nasrallah, Hezbollah also escalated its operations, hitting more high-value targets and showcasing its ability to strike with precision, striking the heart of "Israel". This not only reinforced the group's strength but also demonstrated the depths of its operational capabilities, all without revealing the full extent of its military power.
“If you strike Beirut, we will strike Haifa – and beyond Haida”. — Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, 2006
On that note, Hezbollah has established a system with multiple lines of commanders. Several individuals have overlapping roles, which helps quickly fill any gaps left by fallen leaders, enabling fast reorganization and continuous operations. This ability to regenerate leadership is crucial to Hezbollah's resilience, as the loss of leaders has never crippled the movement.
The role of and commitment to ideological resilience
Hezbollah's resilience comes from its deep ideological commitment to resisting "Israel" and defending Lebanon's sovereignty. The group's strong connection with its local community ensures that its military leadership has widespread support from people who see resistance not just as a political choice but as a vital necessity for survival.
Hezbollah’s support for Gaza’s Resistance groups shows its important role in the larger fight against Israeli occupation. Even with the loss of its leaders, Hezbollah remains strong in supporting and influencing Resistance efforts across the region. It is part of a network of allies dedicated to opposing "Israel's" existence, and this coordination makes it harder for "Israel" and its Western allies to succeed.
“In the name of the martyrs and injured… The Lebanese front will not stop until the aggression on Gaza ceases no matter the consequences.”
— Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, September 19, 2024.
However, allow me to tell you this—there was a man, for thirty years, whom people around the world waited for. He grew up in the suburbs of Beirut, from the south of Lebanon, a place attacked by the very forces he grew to fight against. He lived among people who suffered under the brutal occupation and carried their anger.
Yet he didn’t stand alone. He walked a path forged by those who came before him, who fought for liberation. Together, they built the foundation upon which we stand today, a land free from the chains of occupation. His legacy is not just one of resistance but of continuity—a flame passed down from generation to generation.
For years, when we would head to our hometowns in the liberated south of Lebanon, it was always with songs commemorating the victories he helped us achieve. He brought us triumph, restored our pride, and reclaimed our dignity. Yes, we’ve suffered a loss, a great one, we lost Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah - but it will never cripple the unwavering resistance of Hezbollah. What the West and the Israeli occupation don’t realize is this: We now carry even more blood to shed in vengeance.
No one willingly spills their blood unless they are bound by loyalty—to their land, their principles, their identity. Every stone, every inch of soil, is worth rivers of blood. And that is what “Israel” and the US fail to grasp—the resilience that flows through us like the veins of the earth. But I understand their confusion. How can an apartheid state comprehend the bond to land when they stand on stolen ground? On stolen ideas and culture? On a stolen history? How could America, born from the displacement and murder of its Indigenous peoples, ever understand?
Who could ever fathom how a mother can ululate as she throws rice at her martyr son’s coffin, proud of his sacrifice? Because for us, there is no greater honor than to give, to love, to offer oneself to the land. They will never understand that we are like seeds—each time they try to bury us, we rise again, sprouting from the soil, stronger and more defiant. Therefore, they will never be able to eliminate the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon.
