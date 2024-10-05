Hezbollah Strikes Ramat David Base Amid Ongoing Confrontations
By Al Mayadeen English
Source: Islamic Resistance of Lebanon - Resistance media
Hezbollah's Resistance fighters have conducted eight operations since last night, targeting Israeli occupation forces and their gatherings.
The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon—Hezbollah—continues on Saturday its steadfast confrontation against Israeli forces attempting to infiltrate southern Lebanese villages along the border with occupied Palestine.
The Resistance persists in targeting the occupation forces' gatherings, sites, and settlements with rocket barrages.
Hezbollah's Resistance fighters targeted on October 5, 2024, the Sa'ar settlement with two Falaq-2 rockets.
In another operation, at 10:30 AM (GMT+3), the Resistance fighters targeted the Ramat David base with a salvo of Fadi-1 rockets.
At 7:00 AM (GMT+3) on Saturday, October 5, 2024. They targeted a Merkava tank as it advanced toward the heights of al-Bat and the outskirts of Maroun with a guided missile, achieving a direct hit that resulted in casualties among its crew, including both deaths and injuries.
In a separate operation, the Islamic Resistance announced that at 2:20 AM (GMT+3) on Saturday, its fighters launched a rocket salvo at a gathering of Israeli soldiers in Khallet Abeer, located in Yaroun.
At 2:15 AM (GMT+3), the Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli soldiers in Kfar Giladi with a rocket salvo and launched a rocket salvo at another gathering of Israeli soldiers in Kfar Yuval.
In another operation at 1:50 AM (GMT+3) on Saturday, Lebanese Resistance fighters confronted Israeli enemy soldiers who attempted to advance toward the vicinity of the municipality in the town of Odeisseh.
After occupation forces attempted to advance toward the vicinity of the municipality, Resistance fighters confronted them at 11:00 PM (GMT+3) on Friday, forcing the Israeli troops to retreat, suffering casualties and injuries among its ranks.
Hezbollah's Resistance fighters continue to confront Israeli occupation forces attempting to infiltrate the southern border of Lebanon, in support of Palestine and its Resistance and in defense of Lebanon.
The enemy is suffering heavy losses: Hezbollah field officer
After the Israeli military command released a set of photos and footage from Lebanese border towns, asserting to have advanced into the villages, eliminated Resistance fighters, and captured weaponry, a Hezbollah officer has debunked these fragile claims.
"The photos released by the Israeli enemy's military of its soldiers near the homes of a Lebanese border village in South Lebanon were taken in a geographic area only tens of meters away from occupied territories (the Palestinian-Lebanese border)," the officer said in a statement released by the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon's Military Media Unit.
The photos showed residential areas, which have been built near the border in almost every border village in Lebanon, as a show of resilience against the occupying Israeli regime.
Moreover, the officer stressed that capturing such photos is of utmost importance for the Israeli government, headed by Benjamin Netanyahu after the Israeli military suffered heavy casualties during failed incursion attempts into South Lebanon.
No comments:
Post a Comment