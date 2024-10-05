Iran to Destroy All Israel Gas Fields, Power Plants at Once if Tel Aviv Makes Mistake: Deputy IRGC Chief
Friday, 04 October 2024 5:45 PM
Frame grab from a video shows Iranian missiles impacting Israel’s Nevatim airbase on October 1, 2024.
Iran will simultaneously destroy all of Israel's energy facilities if the regime attempts any new aggression against Iran, warns IRGC's deputy-in-command.
General Ali Fadavi told the Lebanese television channel Al-Mayadeen on Friday that the Israeli regime will risk its existence if it attacks Iran.
"If the occupying entity makes a mistake, we will target all its energy resources, power plants, refineries, and gas fields."
He pointed out that Iran is a large and vast country with many economic centers, while Israel has only three power stations and several refineries.
"We can strike them all at once,” the general asserted.
Iran launched Operation True Promise II late Tuesday in response to the Israeli assassination of late Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran in April and also the assassination of late Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah along with Iranian military advisor, Brigadier General Abbas Nilforoushan in September.
Iran fired around 200 ballistic missiles at Israel during that operation, saying 90 percent of them hit their targets.
The Israeli regime has vowed to respond to that attack, with some Zionist officials calling for attacks on Iran’s nuclear energy sites, oil fields, and other scientific and economic infrastructure.
Among the missiles used in the Op. True Promise-II were Ghadr and Emad, as well as the latest Fattah hypersonic missiles, with 90 percent of the missiles hitting their intended targets.
Iran has warned to attack the regime’s infrastructure if it wants to respond to the Iranian retaliation.
‘Israel to receive a devastating response'
Meantime, commander of the Iranian Army Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi told Al-Mayadeen on Friday that the Israeli regime would receive a "severe and devastating response" if it engaged in uncalculated actions.
"We have exercised restraint and patience in the past, but we are ready to deliver a precise and destructive blow at the right time,” he said.
He noted that Iran would respond more forcefully than the level of aggression shown by its enemies if they made a mistake at any level.
