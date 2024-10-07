Iran Cancels Flights Amid Reports of Impending Israeli Aggression
By Al Mayadeen English
6 Oct 2024 20:20
Iran has warned the Israeli regime against responding to Iran's retaliatory strike, stating that any response would be met with even greater force from the Islamic Republic.
The Iranian Civil Aviation Organization (CAO) announced on Sunday that all flights at Iranian airports are canceled due to restrictions from the evening of October 6 to the morning of October 7.
"Due to the restrictions that have arisen ... flights at the country's airports are canceled from 9 p.m. [17:30 GMT] on Sunday evening, October 6, until 6 a.m. [02:30 GMT] tomorrow, October 7," CAO spokesman Jafar Yazarlou was quoted as saying by the Mehr news agency.
This decision follows reports of an expected Israeli counter-strike in response to Iran's Operation True Promise II.
Reports on Saturday, however, indicated that the Israeli leadership has already agreed on a response.
Targeting Nuclear Sites or Oil Fields?
In the context of a potential Israeli counter-strike against Iran, former US President Donald Trump has strongly advocated for targeting Iran's nuclear facilities.
Trump believes that taking out these facilities should be the top priority in order to neutralize what he views as a critical threat.
On the other hand, President Joe Biden suggested that "Israel" should consider alternatives to striking Iranian oil sites, while noting that "Israel" has not yet decided on a course of action.
Biden told reporters at a White House news briefing that "the Israelis have not concluded what they are going to do in terms of a strike. That's under discussion," however, he stated that "if I were in their shoes, I'd be thinking about other alternatives than striking oilfields."
Iran ready for 'any situation'
Earlier today, IRGC Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri said in an interview with Iran’s Al-Alam network that Iran has comprehensive plans to address all potential scenarios.
"We prepare ourselves for any situation,” Tangsiri said, adding that the "Leader of the Islamic Revolution [Sayyed Ali Khamenei] has always stressed the need for full readiness and vigilance in normal or emergency conditions in the region, among them Netanyahu’s play with fire."
The IRGC commander also referenced last month’s large-scale military parade held in Iran at the start of Sacred Defense Week.
The event sent a clear message to the enemies, he said, noting: "If they choose to ignite war in West Asia, Iran will stand resolutely against them".
"Islam does not permit us to attack any country unless they invade us," he further said.
However, enemies, driven by their desire to sell weapons and extend their illegal presence in the region, attempt to falsely portray Iran as a threat.
