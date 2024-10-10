Iran FM Urges Regional States to Use All Capacities to End Israeli War Against Palestine, Lebanon
Thursday, 10 October 2024 10:43 AM
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (L) meets with Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, in Doha on October 10, 2024. (Photo by the Iranian Foreign Ministry)
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has called on regional countries to exhaust all their capacities towards bringing an end to Israel’s genocide against the Palestinian and Lebanese nations.
He made the remarks during a meeting with Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Doha on Thursday, as more than a year of Israeli aggression has killed tens of thousands of people in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.
Araghchi reviewed the efforts made by Tehran and Doha to stop the occupying regime’s war on Gaza and Lebanon and appreciated Qatar's constructive role in this regard.
The Zionist regime's warmongering is the main cause of insecurity and instability in West Asia, he said, demanding the use of all capacities in the region to end the war and prevent the continuation of genocide and destruction of infrastructure in Lebanon and Palestine.
The top Iranian diplomat also described relations with Qatar as brotherly and advancing, urging the implementation of the agreements signed previously between the two countries.
He also emphasized that the Iranian government has prioritized the policy of good neighborliness and comprehensive expansion of ties with its neighbors with the goal of achieving regional peace, stability, security, as well as development and prosperity.
The Iranian president made the remarks in a meeting with the Qatari prime minister in Tehran.
Sheikh Mohammed, for his part, stressed the expansion of close and friendly relations between Qatar and the Islamic Republic.
He further called for regional cooperation in order to stop the Zionist regime’s war and crimes, ensure lasting stability and security in West Asia, and help the people of Palestine and Lebanon.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has been waging a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, killing 42,010 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injuring 97,720 others.
Over the same period, the usurping entity has killed 2,141 people and wounded 10,099 others in its attacks on Lebanon.
The criminal regime has also assassinated several resistance leaders, including Hamas’s political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh and Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.
