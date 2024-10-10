Iran's Retaliatory Missile Operation Only ‘Mapping’ of Future Fatal Blows to Israel: Senior IRGC Advisor
Thursday, 10 October 2024 7:26 AM
Advisor to the chief commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), Brigadier General Ebrahim Jabbari (Photo by defapress.ir)
An advisor to the chief commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) says Iran’s recent retaliatory missile attack against Israel was only the “mapping” of fatal blows that the Islamic Republic would deal to the occupying regime in the future.
Brigadier General Ebrahim Jabbari made the remarks on Wednesday, more than a week after Iran carried out Operation True Promise 2 in response to Israel’s barbaric acts of assassination against the resistance front’s top leaders.
During the operation, Iran launched some 200 high-speed ballistic missiles at the Zionist entity’s military, espionage and intelligence bases, sending almost 10 million settlers into bomb shelters.
“Operation True Promise 2 was the mapping of the fatal blows that we will later deal to them,” Jabari said.
The cyber attacks that Iran conducted prior to the operation helped 90 percent of the fired Iranian missiles hit their targets precisely, he noted.
The Americans and Israelis were terribly surprised by the attack, which targeted the hangar of F-35 fighter jets and a military base in the occupied territories.
The IRGC commander also said that foreign media admitted that Iran’s operation shattered the myth of Israel’s Iron Dome and proved that it was an "iron sieve system."
Since early October 2023, Israel has been waging brutal two-front aggression that has killed at least 42,010 people in the Gaza Strip and 2,141 others in Lebanon so far.
Over the same period, the usurping regime has also assassinated several resistance leaders, including Hamas’s political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh and Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.
In support of Palestinians in Gaza, resistance groups have launched retaliatory attacks on Israeli targets and vowed to keep fighting until the Gaza onslaught ends.
Jabbari said Israel is now in a weak social, political and military position and thus behaves like a rabid dog, adding, however, “Iran and the Resistance Front know how to treat this rabid dog.”
“In the past year, the criminal Zionists did nothing but martyred 40,000 to 50,000 innocent people, while the power of the Axis of Resistance and Hamas has increased,” he emphasized.
Touching on the Tel Aviv regime's potential strikes on Iran, the commander said "Israelis are afraid of a war with us and Americans, too, are more afraid than them (Israelis)."
“Contrary to the hype created by arrogant media, there is no war. It (Israel) may hit a point to maintain its position, but if it hits one point in our country, we will hit dozens of their critical centers,” he warned.
