Major Ambush in South Lebanon; Lethal Explosion Kills Israeli Forces
By Al Mayadeen English
Source: Islamic Resistance in Lebanon - Military Media
Hezbollah fighters, defending against an Israeli incursion into the town of Odeissah engage Israeli ground forces in a gunfight overnight.
After reports of a "substantial security incident" in the al-Jalil Panhandle emerged early on Saturday, the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon - Hezbollah revealed that what had occurred was a major ambush near the Lebanese-Palestinian border.
Although the Israeli military censor has imposed strict restrictions on information in combat zones, Israeli media outlets reported heavy gunfire and the deployment of attack helicopters near the city settlement of Kiryat Shmona.
The developments were obscured due to the little information allowed to be published by the Israeli regime, however, statements released by the Resistance's Military Media Unit revealed that fighters had been confronting Israeli ground forces deep into the night.
At 11:00 pm (local time) on Friday, Hezbollah fighters monitored an Israeli ground force, which was attempting an incursion into the border town of Odeissah. The force was ambushed and subsequently armed clashes erupted in the area, which has seen intense fighting in the past few days.
Odeissah also witnessed the killing of at least nine Israeli officers and soldiers from the 98th Division's Egoz Unit and the Yahalom Unit on Thursday.
In this round of confrontation, Hezbollah Resistance fighters confronted the invading force and as a result of the gunfight, a massive explosion occurred among the Israeli troops, killing and injuring many, while surviving forces were forced to retreat.
Later, the Resistance confronted a renewed incursion into the town at 1:50 am on Saturday dawn on Odeissah, where battles are ongoing, a statement released by the Military Media Unit explained.
Nearby in the settlement of Yuval, a grouping of Israeli troops came under a rocket attack launched by the Resistance. Sirens sounded in the settlement at 02:13 am on Friday.
Hezbollah fighters also shelled a grouping of Israeli occupation forces in the Kfar Giladi settlement, which is also located at the tip of al-Jalil Panhandle, opposite the Lebanese towns of Kfar Kila and Odeissah.
Over on the Western Axis of confrontations, a grouping of Israeli occupation troops in Khilat Abir on the outskirts of the border town of Yaroun was targeted with a salvo of rockets at 2:20 am.
These announcements come after an officer in the Islamic Resistance gave a field update on Friday's events, revealing that ambushes on the Western Axis had killed and injured more than 20 Israeli elite troops, however, the information has been concealed by the Israeli military censor.
