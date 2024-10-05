Hezbollah Inflicts ‘Casualties’ on Israeli Troops
Saturday, 05 October 2024 2:21 AM
Hezbollah resistance fighters take part in a large-scale military exercise in Aaramta, bordering Israel. (AFP file photo)
The Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah has said that it inflicted “casualties” on Israeli forces attempting to infiltrate the town of Odaisseh in southern Lebanon.
Hezbollah said it carried out a “huge explosion” on the Israeli troops on Friday evening, forcing the Israelis to retreat and inflicting casualties and injuries on them.
“In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their valiant and honorable resistance, in defense of Lebanon and its people, and in response to the barbaric ‘Israeli’ violation of cities, villages and civilians, and when a hostile ‘Israeli’ infantry force attempted to advance towards the vicinity of the municipality in the town of Odaisseh, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 11:00 pm on Friday 4-10-2024, engaged in clashes with the advancing force,” Hezbollah said in a statement.
“This led to a massive explosion within the advancing unit, forcing it to retreat and inflicting deaths and injuries among their ranks,” it added.
In the second statement issued hours after this first one, Hezbollah said "Israeli enemy soldiers once again attempted to advance towards the vicinity of the municipality in the town of Al-Odaisseh at 01:50 AM on Saturday 10-5-2024, so the fighters of the Islamic Resistance confronted the attempt to advance, and the clashes are continuing.”
In the third statement issued hours after this first one, Hezbollah said that “the fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 02:15 AM on Saturday 5-10-2024, bombed the gatherings of Israeli enemy soldiers in ‘Kfar Yuval’ with a rocket barrage.”
In the fourth statement issued hours after this first one, Hezbollah said that “the fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 02:20 AM on Saturday 5-10-2024, bombed the gatherings of Israeli enemy soldiers in Khallet Abeer in Yiron with a rocket barrage.”
Hezbollah has been responding to the aggression with numerous retaliatory operations, including with hypersonic ballistic missiles, targeting the occupied Palestinian territories.
The Lebanese resistance movement has vowed to keep up its operations against Israel as long as the Israeli regime continues its Gaza war, which has so far killed more than 41,780 Palestinians, mostly women and children.
The qualitative strikes of Hezbollah have so far thwarted any hostile Israeli advance into Lebanese territory.
Hezbollah said in a statement that at least 17 Israeli troops have been killed since the regime launched its incursion into southern Lebanon.
Lebanon’s Health Ministry says 37 people were killed, and over 150 were injured in Israeli strikes on Thursday.
Since dawn on Thursday, the Lebanese resistance fighters have been repelling every attempt by the Israeli elite forces to advance on multiple fronts in southern Lebanon, inflicting heavy losses in equipment and personnel.
A Lebanese political analyst recently praised Hezbollah’s operational capabilities, warning that Israeli forces will become "sitting ducks" for the Lebanese resistance group should they attempt a ground invasion of southern Lebanon.
