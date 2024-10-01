Netanyahu Says to Make Iran 'Pay' for Missile Attack, Biden Backs Him
By Al Mayadeen English
Israeli occupation Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledges to commit further aggression against Iran over its retaliatory strike.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned Iran's retaliatory operation against the Israeli occupation as a "big mistake" and vowed a decisive response, stating that Tehran would "pay for it." The remarks came shortly after Iran launched a large-scale missile strike against the Israeli occupation late Tuesday night.
"Iran made a big mistake tonight and will pay for it," Netanyahu declared, adding, "Whoever attacks us, we attack them." He emphasized the Israeli occupation's commitment to attack any threats.
Israeli Security Minister Yoav Gallant also weighed in, delivering a message from the command and control center where he had monitored the Israeli attempts to intercept the missiles. "Iran has not learned a simple lesson - those who attack the state of Israel pay a heavy price," Gallant said.
Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden expressed unwavering support for the Israeli occupation in the wake of the missile strikes, which his nation helped intercept. Speaking to reporters at the White House, Biden described the attacks as "defeated and ineffective" and praised Israeli and US military collaboration.
"Make no mistake, the United States is fully, fully, fully supportive of Israel," Biden said.
When asked about the US response to the missile strike, Biden indicated that discussions were ongoing. "That's in active discussion right now. That remains to be seen," he said, adding that his team had been in contact with Netanyahu's throughout the attacks.
Biden noted that he would speak directly with the Israeli prime minister to determine the next course of action.
Operation True Promise 2
Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps' (IRGC) operation has been declared "Operation True Promise 2", after its antecedent "Operation True Promise", during which an unprecedented drone and missile attack was launched at "Israel" from Iran in April, in response to the Israeli assassination of its officials and aggression on its embassy in Damascus.
In a second statement, the IRGC confirmed that three military bases in Tel Aviv were targeted: Nevatim, Hatzerim, and the Tel Nof Airbase.
In detail, the Nevatim base houses the F-35 fighter jets, and the Hatzerim base houses the F-15 fighter jets used to assassinate Martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah. The IRGC affirmed that the latter was targeted in response to the assassination of Hezbollah's martyred leader.
Additionally, at least 90% of Iran's ballistic missiles and projectiles launched from its first wave toward occupied Palestinian territories struck their targets, according to the IRGC's second statement.
The attack also successfully hit gas platforms near the occupied city of Askalan, according to Tasnim News Agency.
Commenting on the Iranian response, US presidential candidate Donald Trump wrote on his Truth Social account, in his usual all-caps, "THIS WAR WAS TOTALLY PREVENTABLE. IT SHOULD HAVE NEVER HAPPENED. IF I WERE PRESIDENT, IT WOULD NOT HAVE HAPPENED!"
Earlier reports said the targets of the Iranian attacks would include military airbases as well as intelligence headquarters in northern Tel Aviv.
