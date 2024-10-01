Hezbollah's Fighters Monitor, Strike Israeli Positions Near Border
By Al Mayadeen English
Source: Islamic Resistance in Lebanon - Military Media
The Islamic Resistance continues to defend Lebanon from possible Israeli ground incursions, while precisely striking deeper targets.
The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon - Hezbollah continues to closely monitor and strike the movements of Israeli occupation forces near the Palestinian-Lebanese border while conducting long-range strikes on central city settlements in occupied Palestine.
On Tuesday, Resistance fighters in Lebanon conducted a series of operations in support of the Palestinian people in Gaza and in defense of Lebanon.
The attacks included a wide range of strikes near the Israeli line of withdrawal from South Lebanon, specifically on key areas that Israeli ground forces have taken as a launching pad for attacks on the country.
It is worth noting that the Israeli military command has announced that two zones, one at the eastern extremities of the Western al-Jalil, between Dovev and Malkiyah, and the other at the northern extremities of the al-Jalili Panhandle, which includes the Metulla settlement, have been declared military zones. The command has also ordered an additional four reserve brigades to the Northern Front, as it continues to threaten a ground invasion against Lebanon.
For a clearer picture of the battlefield, Israeli occupation forces from the Israeli occupation forces' 98th Division and the 7th Armored Brigade have been operating near the border since Monday night, however, no advancements have been recorded since. Instead, Hezbollah fighters struck the movements of Israeli units using a variety of weapons.
The Islamic Resistance also announced its first two attacks of "Operation Khaibar," which come in the context of the Israeli regime's assassination of the great Resistance leader martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.
The first operation saw Hezbollah fighters fire salvos of Fadi-4-type rockets at the Israeli Glilot base, the headquarters of the Israeli Military Intelligence Directorate's Unit 8200, located in the suburbs of Tel Aviv.
The second operation saw Hezbollah fire a salvo of Fadi-4 rockets at the Sde Dov Airport, an airstrip used for both military and civilian purposes by the Israeli regime near Tel Aviv.
Sirens rang across dozens of settlements and neighborhoods in the Gosh Dan area and several rockets impacted their targets.
In an operation that came in response to the wide-scale Israeli aggression on Lebanese territory, Hezbollah fighters fired a salvo of rockets at the Ilaniya base, precise hits to their intended targets in the site positions between the lake of Tabaraya and the occupied city of al-Nasirah.
Hezbollah's fighters strike forces near the border
At 7:40 am, Hezbollah fighters struck positions of Israeli occupation forces in the Metulla military site, dealing confirmed hits.
Another grouping of Israeli occupation forces was targeted with a salvo of rockets at the same site, opposite the town of Kfar Kila, at 8:05 am.
50 minutes later Hezbollah fighters shelled a grouping of Israeli soldiers in the Avivim settlement, opposite the town of Aitaroun.
At 10:00 am, Hezbollah fighters fired a salvo of rockets at a grouping of Israeli soldiers near the Rosh Pina settlement, to the east of the occupied city of Safad, nearly 15 km away from the border, showing the Resistance's ability to monitor Israeli movements behind the frontlines.
In the Dovev military barracks, a grouping of Israeli soldiers was shelled with Falaq-2 rockets, at 10:30 am.
Then the Resistance fighter 32 Katyusha-type rocket artillery shells at Israeli forces positioned between the al-Ramtha and al-Summqah military sites in the Israeli-occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba Hills.
The Resistance shelled occupation forces in the Metulla military site at 1:40 pm for the third time on Tuesday.
Concurrently, near Metulla, in Kfar Giladi, the Resistance fighters a salvo of rockets at Israeli occupation forces in the settlement.
Over to the Mediterranean coast, specifically at the Ras al-Naqoura naval site, a rocket attack targeted Israeli occupation forces.
A salvo of Katyusha rockets was also fired at Israeli occupation forces in the Betzet settlement, near the coast.
For the fourth time on Tuesday, Israeli occupation forces in the Metulla military site were targeted by Hezbollah Resistance fighters, at 8:00 pm.
Later in the night, at 9:50 pm, Hezbollah fighters shelled Israeli artillery positions in Beit Hillel to the south of Metulla.
In these series of defensive operations, Hezbollah fighter showcased their continuous presence near the frontlines, despite the continuous Israeli attacks, as well as their operational readiness to confront any Israeli maneuvers. Fighters were also able to conduct precise attacks on Israeli ground forces across all four active Israeli axes of advancement.
It is worth noting that amidst Hezbollah's operations near the border, Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) conducted a wide-scale missile attack on Israeli military sites, airbases, storage units, and radars across Israeli-occupied territories. The attacks came in response to the Israeli crimes, which include the assassination of Palestinian leader martyr Ismail Haniyeh in northern Tehran and the assassination of Resistance leader martyr Sayyed Nasrallah and IRGC Brigadier General Abbas Nilforoushan in Beirut's suburbs.
