Op. True Promise II: Iran Launches Hundreds of Missiles at Zionist Entity, 90% Hit Targets
Tuesday, 01 October 2024 8:33 PM
Sirens sounded all over the occupied territories on Tuesday night as Iran launched hundreds of missiles towards the Zionist entity, in a retaliatory attack dubbed Operation True Promise II.
Flares and missiles were seen in the Tel Aviv sky and explosions could be heard in the occupied al-Quds, sending Zionist settlers fleeing into shelters.
The Israel Airports Authority said that no aircraft will be allowed to take off or arrive at all Israeli airports.
Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported “direct hits” in Negev, Sharon and other locations from Iran’s attack.
The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) issued a statement shortly after the missile attack began.
It said in response to the martyrdom of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyah, Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and IRGC commander Abbas Nilforoushan, the IRGC Aerospace Force launched dozens of ballistic missiles targeting key military and intelligence bases in the heart of the occupied territories.
The IRGC further said that the attack was in line with the country’s right to legitimate self-defense as per the United Nations Charter, and in response to the regime's escalating crimes—backed by the United States—against the people of Lebanon and Gaza.
The Zionist regime will face more crushing attacks in case it reacts to Iran’s operation, the IRGC added.
In a follow-up statement, the IRGC said three Israeli military bases in Tel Aviv were hit during the operation.
In this operation, a number of air and radar bases, as well as centers for conspiracy and assassination planning against resistance leaders and IRGC commanders were targeted, the statement said.
The IRGC noted that even though the designated areas were shielded by advanced defense systems, 90% of the missiles shot successfully hit their targets.
“The Zionist regime has been terrified by the intelligence and operational dominance of the Islamic Republic,” it added.
The Iranian mission to the United Nations said in a statement that the missile attack was a “legal, rational, and legitimate” response to the terrorist acts of the Zionist regime.
It also warned the Israeli regime that a more “crushing” response would ensue should it dare to respond or commit further acts of malevolence.
Celebratory gunfire erupted in southern Beirut, where Hezbollah chief Nasrallah was killed in a massive Israeli airstrike last week, following Iran’s retaliatory attack.
“Heavy gunfire heard from automatic weapons from areas of the southern suburbs, rejoicing in the missile launch from Iran towards Israel,” Lebanon’s National News Agency said.
