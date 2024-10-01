Iran's Defense Minister Vows ‘Far More Severe’ Reprisal if Israel Attacks Again
Tuesday, 01 October 2024 10:08 PM
Iran’s Defense Minister Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh
Iran’s defense minister has vowed that the country would serve the Israeli regime with a “far more severe” reprisal if the regime chose to respond to the Islamic Republic’s recent retaliation against Tel Aviv’s acts of aggression.
“If the Zionist regime dared to respond, our [subsequent] actions would be far more severe, and we would deploy a more advanced array of the missiles that we have at our disposal,” Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh said on Tuesday.
“Tonight’s operation represented only a part of the Islamic Republic’s missile capability,” he said, adding, “A large part of this capability has not been deployed yet given its very advanced technology and much stronger destructive power.”
Earlier in the day, the country launched hundreds of missiles toward the Zionist entity’s military and intelligence bases in a retaliatory attack dubbed Operation True Promise II, which set off sirens all over the occupied Palestinian territories.
Sirens sounded all over the occupied territories as Iran launched hundreds of missiles towards the Zionist entity.
Flares and missiles were seen in the Tel Aviv sky and explosions could be heard in the occupied al-Quds, while “direct hits” were reported in Negev, Sharon, and other locations.
The operation came in response to the regime’s assassinations of Hamas’ chief Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah’s leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and IRGC commander Abbas Nilforoushan.
Nasirzadeh’s comments were echoed in a related statement issued by the General Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces, which warned that a potential Israeli response would be met with “widespread and comprehensive destruction of its (the regime’s) infrastructure.”
The statement also cautioned the regime’s supporters against “directly engaging in aggression against Iran,” noting that “we’ll simultaneously target their sites and interests in the region” in the event of such prospect.
Nasirzadeh, meanwhile, hailed True Promise II for its “complete success” and “prudent and smart” nature, while praising the “complicated planning” that preceded it.
The operation was devised “in proportion to the Zionist regime’s defense systems,” and was especially aimed at striking the “intelligence targets” that were used by the regime to carry out Haniyeh’s assassination.
The minister characterized the retaliation as “completely legitimate” and in line with the international laws, noting that all the locations struck during the operation were of “complete military and operational” nature.
