Resistance Fighters in Jenin Kill Israeli Troops in Fierce Battle
By Al Mayadeen English
Resistance fighters in the West Bank city of Jenin confronted Israeli occupation forces in hours-long battles.
Israeli occupation forces invaded several towns in several governorates in the occupied West Bank, including Jenin, Nablus, and Ramallah.
After invading Jenin, Israeli troops withdrew from the area late on Tuesday after Palestinian Resistance fighters confronted the forces.
Yet, Israeli occupation forces abducted the body of martyr Karim Samer Jabarin, 20, after assassinating him in the Jenin refugee camp.
Al-Quds Brigades - Jenin Brigade said that its fighters were able to ambush the Israeli occupation forces sent to Jenin. As a result of the ambush, several Israeli troops were killed and injured via the direct fire of Resistance fighters. The Brigades also said that its fighters detonated several improvised explosive devices (IEDs) during the battles.
Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades also participated in confrontations, targeting an undercover Israeli force that invaded the camp.
Early on Wednesday, Israeli occupation forces invaded the towns of Kfar Jammal in Tulkarm, Dura in al-Khalil, al-Mazraa al-Qibilya in Ramallah, and the Aaskar refugee camp in Nablus.
Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades in Nablus said that its fighters engaged Israeli occupation forces in the Aaskar refugee camp in fierce confrontations, using automatic weapons and explosives to do so.
