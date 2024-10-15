Sheikh Qassem: Time to 'Hurt the Enemy', Hezbollah Capabilities Intact
By Al Mayadeen English
15 Oct 2024 17:13
In a televised speech, Hezbollah's Deputy Secretary General talks about the dimensions of the current battle, the plans of the Israeli occupation for the region, and the new equations imposed by Hezbollah.
“Lebanon cannot be separated from Palestine, nor can the region be separated from Palestine," Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem emphasized.
In a televised speech on Tuesday, he affirmed that "Sayyed Nasrallah has not left us, as we have fighters conducting battles through his will and his people continue to stand strong out of love for him."
"Our trust that we will be victorious knows no bounds," he said.
In his speech, Sheikh Qassem discussed the broader dimensions of the ongoing war and the Israeli occupation’s plans for the region, underscoring that "Operation Al-Aqsa Flood came after 75 years of occupation, which makes it a legitimate right."
He then explained that the "Al-Aqsa Flood was aimed at delivering a message to the world after more than 75 years of occupation, massacres, and assaults."
"Our [Resistance] support for Palestinians is a support for justice; as they have been wronged, as such, we are capping the Israeli expansionist project by doing so," he said.
He addressed those talking about the damage Lebanon has suffered, by saying, "Who is causing it? Is it not the aggression? Is the person defending [the land] causing this destruction?"
Israeli project extends beyond Palestine
Sheikh Qassem explained that the [Israeli] occupation only left Lebanon because of the Resistance, asserting that "our country lies within the scope of Israel's expansionist project."
He stressed that "Israel" as an occupation represents a significant danger to both the region and the global community and that it is "an expansionist occupation that does not stop at Palestine."
Sheikh Qassem further revealed that Hezbollah "was asked to put an end to the war and move more than 10 km from the border so as not to provoke Israel, yet, we still insisted on a ceasefire in Gaza."
He continued, "We did not respond to their request to separate Lebanon from Gaza, as the current project is expansionist."
Responding to the allegations that the Resistance and the defense of Palestine serve an Iranian agenda, a narrative being propagated by the West, Sheikh Qassem asserted, "We are amid a Palestinian project, not an Iranian project at all, and this is a matter of pride for Iran to support Palestine."
Regarding Lebanon, he highlighted that the Israeli occupation seeks to undermine Hezbollah by targeting its leadership and military foundation, aiming to diminish its capacity to resist and to reshape the country.
He further explained that by standing firm and enduring sacrifices, causing pain to the enemy, they are safeguarding future generations, stressing that while confrontations come at a price, they ultimately pave the way to freedom.
Sheikh Qassem went on to say, "Were it not for the US, the Greater Satan, Israel would not have been able to gain control like this, pursuing a 'New Middle East'."
He also clarified that "the genocide being conducted by Israel and the US means they are both partners in implementing a new Middle East, in the Israeli fashion."
Battlefield expands
With the battle entering a new phase and shifting dynamics, Sheikh Qassem maintained that Lebanon is no longer in the support front phase, "rather, we are now facing an Israeli war against us."
In light of this, he declared that in this new equation, Hezbollah is now targeting Tel Aviv, Haifa, and even beyond Haifa, in accordance with the directives of the great martyred leader Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.
"Since the enemy has targeted all of Lebanon, we have the right to target any location within the entity, which we will choose as we see fit," asserted the Deputy Secretary-General of Hezbollah.
He also warned that the Resistance would focus on targeting Israeli occupation soldiers, their positions, and military barracks.
Sheikh Qassem clarified that the solution to end the war lies in a ceasefire, asserting that Hezbollah is not speaking from a position of weakness.
The Deputy SG also mockingly pointed out that "Israel" is inadvertently assisting the Resistance in its operations, as failed Israeli anti-air defenses send debris falling onto settlements.
He urged the Israeli settlers not to trust their government's claims regarding Hezbollah's capabilities, citing the example of Gaza's Resistance and reaffirming that the new equation set by Hezbollah is to "hurt the enemy."
Resistance will not be defeated
Addressing the people and support base of Hezbollah, Sheikh Qassem reassured that the party has recovered and is reorganized, filled any leadership vacancies, and prepared replacements for all positions. He affirmed that Hezbollah remains strong, despite the damage inflicted, and that the battlefield serves as testimony to this strength.
While acknowledging the pain caused by the Israeli occupation's strikes, he highlighted that the enemy has not progressed beyond the first step on a strategic level. The achievements of the Resistance over the past two weeks have exceeded expectations, he explained, adding that "the mission of the Resistance has not only been to halt the [Israeli] advance, but to pursue it [the enemy]."
He stressed that "Israel" will be defeated, while the Resistance will not, as "it is defending its own land" and its members and fighters are prepared to offer the ultimate sacrifice, their lives, in defense of the dignity of this land and its people.
He added that the Resistance's steadfastness and its people's solidarity "are the only path to reclaim land and halt aggression."
"We, in the Resistance, are fighting with honor, but they [Israelis] are targeting civilians, women and children and hospitals," Sheikh Qassem emphasized, adding that the Israeli occupation has also targeted the Lebanese Army, UNIFIL forces, and places of worship, including mosques and churches, "because the Israeli project is a destructive one."
He questioned the role of the United Nations and Western countries in the face of "Israel’s" request for UNIFIL to withdraw and slammed the absence of any action in terms of the set international resolutions.
Sheikh Qassem concluded this part by asserting that it will be Hezbollah that "grabs the reins" and forces the enemy back into its barn. He added that "Israel", backed by its supporters, continues to kill and commit massacres, and it is time to take a stand against such actions.
Martyred leader Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah remains ever-present
Addressing martyred leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Sheikh Qassem said, "We, in the resistance, were raised by the great leader, His Eminence the Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah," assuring that his positions throughout his life stand as the “constitution” based on which Hezbollah acts.
"Your words light up our path and your speeches are the pegs of our journey, he added.
"Your enemies fear your lingering presence, and [continue to] see you in every freedom fighter and supporter," Hezbollah’s deputy chief affirmed.
"Sayyed Nasrallah has not left us, [he is present] though the freedom fighters confronting [the enemy] with utmost strength through his will and through his people who continue to stand strong out of love for him," he added.
"Our trust that we will be victorious is limitless."
Patience, victory is near
Hezbollah's Deputy Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem addressed the supporters of the Resistance, emphasizing that "victory comes with patience," citing a verse from the Holy Quran.
He reassured them of the promise of Hezbollah Secretary-General martyred Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, vowing that the displaced Lebanese would return to their homes and that these homes would be rebuilt better than before. He acknowledged the sacrifices of the people and expressed appreciation for their steadfastness, reminding them that they are in this struggle together.
He affirmed that the Resistance remains strong, backed by its fighters, resources, and the unified efforts of Hezbollah and the Amal Movement. He reassured the supporters that their sacrifices would not be in vain and that they would never be abandoned, saying, "We will rebuild together, and you will not be left behind, just as we know that you will not abandon us [armed Resistance] either."
In his closing remarks, Sheikh Qassem reinforced the unity and strength of the Resistance’s support base, promising that together, they will overcome the current hardships and emerge victorious.
No comments:
Post a Comment