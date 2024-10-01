Resistance Groups Hail Iran’s Missile Attack Against Israeli Regime
Tuesday, 01 October 2024 8:10 PM
On October 1, 2024, Iran pounded Israel with dozens of missiles in response to the assassination of senior Resistance leaders by the regime.
Following the Islamic Republic’s retaliatory missile operation against Israel in response to the recent crimes of the Zionist regime, Resistance groups have officially expressed support for Tehran.
The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas said, "We bless the Iranian missile launches that came in response to the Zionist aggression against the Palestinian and Lebanese peoples.
"We affirm that this honorable Iranian response is a strong message to the Zionist enemy and its fascist government, aimed at deterring them and curbing their terrorism. Their crimes, arrogance, and violations of international laws and humanitarian norms have exceeded all limits."
“We express our pride in our brothers in the Islamic Republic of Iran and our appreciation for their stance against the unchecked Zionist arrogance and their alignment with the values of justice, the Palestinian people's struggle, the Lebanese people, as well as the supreme interests of the Islamic Nation, which are represented in ending the occupation and deterring the fascist Zionist enemy,” the statement noted.
In the end, the statement called on all countries, peoples, parties, and all forces of Arab and Islamic nations to stand united and confront the zionist crimes and the expansionist Zionist project, which targets everyone.
“We urge them to work by all means to liberate our land and sanctities from the filth of the fascist occupation.”
The Iraqi Resistance Coordination Committee also issued a statement.
“In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful. If the Americans intervene in any hostile action against the Islamic Republic or if the Zionist enemy uses Iraqi airspace to carry out any bombing operations on its territory, then all American bases and interests in Iraq and the region will be our target, (and there will be no escape).
The Political Bureau of Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement released a congratulatory statement concerning the “qualitative operation,” hailing it for “achieving direct and painful hits on sensitive military and security sites across the map of the occupied Palestinian territories.”
“The Iranian missile attacks that forced millions of Zionists to flee to shelters constituted a real deterrent to the entity,” the statement added.
“The blessed operation sent a clear and strong message to the American enemy, the main partner in all the crimes and massacres of the Zionist enemy over the course of a whole year.”
The bureau lauded the Islamic Republic as “a real supporter of the Palestinian cause after many Arab and Islamic regimes abandoned it,” and hailed the country for backing “the resistance and the oppressed.”
Yemen’s Ansarullah spokesman Mohammed Abdul Salam said, “Deterring and confronting the Zionist enemy entity is the only way to curb and prevent it from continuing its brutal crimes against the Palestinian and Lebanese people and in the region.”
“We bless the Iranian operation that struck military targets of the enemy inside occupied Palestine, and we salute the Islamic Republic for its support of Palestine and its resistance against American hegemony in the region.”
