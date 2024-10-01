Two US Occupation Bases in Northeastern Syria Hit by Missile Strikes
By Al Mayadeen English
1 Oct 2024 23:31
The United States is sending extra fighter aircraft squadrons to the Middle East to strengthen its security posture as attacks against its occupation troops escalate.
US occupation bases in the Conoco and al-Omar oil fields in Syria's Deir Ezzor governorate have been targeted by missiles, according to a Syrian field source on Tuesday.
The source reported that "The US base in the Conoco field was hit by more than 10 missiles ... As a result of the strikes, a fire broke out in the area of the base."
According to the source, the US facility in the al-Omar field was also targeted with missiles.
Only days ago intense rocket and drone bombardment targeted the headquarters of the US occupation's armored forces stationed at the Conoco gas field base in Deir Ezzor, eastern Syria, during the early hours of Sunday, according to Al Mayadeen's correspondent in Baghdad.
Field sources confirmed to Al Mayadeen that Resistance factions targeted the US occupation base for the second time in retaliation for the US airstrikes on the Harabesh neighborhood on the eastern side of the city of Deir Ezzor.
A field source also emphasized that the intense shelling on Conoco resulted in direct hits on the headquarters of the armored division.
It is worth noting that US and coalition forces in Iraq and Syria have been targeted with dozens of attacks since October 2023, following the start of the Israeli war on Gaza.
The Islamic Resistance in Iraq claimed responsibility for the majority of the operations, citing the US involvement in the Israeli genocide in Gaza, conditioning that they would stop when the war on the Strip ended.
The US military has some 2,500 troops deployed in Iraq and 900 in occupied territories in Syria.
Victoria Base near Baghdad airport comes under fire
In response to the US' unwavering support for Israeli aggression on Gaza, Lebanon, and Yemen, an attack targeted the US military's Victoria base near Baghdad Airport late Monday into Tuesday.
Al Mayadeen's correspondent in Iraq reported that four consecutive explosions were heard around the base, with alarm sirens sounding within the facility. As of now, no group has claimed responsibility for the operation.
This operation underscores the ongoing Resistance against US military involvement in the region amidst its unequivocal backing of "Israel's" actions as the occupation ramped up its aggression on Lebanon.
The United States will send extra fighter aircraft squadrons to the Middle East to strengthen its security posture as combat in the area escalates, Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh told reporters Monday.
"The forces due to rotate into theater to replace them will now instead augment the in-place forces already in the region," according to Singh. "Again, I won't talk specific timelines or numbers for OPSEC [Operational Security] reasons, but can tell you these augmented forces include F-16, F-15E, A-10, F-22 fighter aircraft, and associated personnel."
The US Department of Defense stated on Sunday that it has increased the readiness of extra US soldiers to respond swiftly to a potential assault by Iran and its allies against US personnel and interests in the Middle East.
