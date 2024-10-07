Revolutionary Current Urges Reforms to Sudan’s Tagadum, Citing Need to End War
October 7, 2024 (NAIROBI) – The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North Revolutionary Democratic Current (RDC) has called for sweeping changes to the Coordination of the Democratic and Civilians Forces (Tagadum), a key civilian alliance, to bolster its efforts to end the country’s devastating war.
Several sources confirmed to Sudan Tribune that the RDC demanded reforms to prevent any single group from dominating the alliance and ensure more inclusive decision-making in a memorandum submitted to the Tagadum leadership. The memo also urged the Tagadum to adopt a clear strategy to halt the conflict and address the humanitarian crisis.
“The RDC is committed to working within the Tagadum to achieve peace and democracy in Sudan,” a spokesperson said. “But the alliance must be reformed to address our country’s challenges effectively.”
The Current joined the Tagadum following its founding conference three months ago. However, concerns have arisen over the alliance’s effectiveness and representation.
The memo outlines key demands including restructuring leadership to link it with the General Secretariat and prevent overreach, ensuring inclusive decision-making with participation from all member groups, developing a comprehensive strategic plan to stop the war and engage with regional and international actors, and prioritizing the protection of civilians and addressing the humanitarian crisis.
The RDC criticized the lack of geographical and political balance within the Tagadum, arguing it hinders the alliance’s ability to form a “critical mass” necessary to influence the political landscape. It also highlighted concerns over the handling of complaints from resistance committees and civil society groups.
In a statement released on Sunday, the Tagadum acknowledged the need for improvements and pledged to address obstacles hindering its work.
No comments:
Post a Comment