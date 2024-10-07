Sudan Boycotts Peace Forum Over RSF Presence
RSF delegation participate at a forum for peace in Africa held in Johannesburg on October 4-6, 2024
October 6, 2024 (PORT SUDAN) – Sudanese Sovereign Council deputy chairman Malik Agar boycotted a peace forum in South Africa on Saturday, protesting the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) ‘s participation.
Agar, who was scheduled to present a paper on the situation in Sudan, left the African Peace and Security Forum in Johannesburg after a delegation from the RSF arrived, his office said in a statement.
“Trying to force the Sudanese to coexist with the militia is unacceptable,” the statement said. It called the RSF’s invitation to the forum a “grave disregard” for the suffering of the Sudanese people.
Brigadier General Omer Hamdan led the RSF delegation, which included al-Quni Hamdan Dagalo, brother of RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.
The forum, held by the Thabo Mbeki Foundation, addressed the current state of peace and security in Africa and the role of regional and international organizations in promoting stability.
On the sidelines of the event, the RSF delegation met with South African Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola, who, according to an RSF statement, expressed his country’s support for peace efforts in Sudan.
No comments:
Post a Comment