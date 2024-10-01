Tel Aviv Shooting Operation Leaves 8 Settlers Dead, Dozens Wounded
By Al Mayadeen English
1 Oct 2024 20:11
Two Palestinians carried out a shooting operation at a train station in Tel Aviv, occupied Palestine.
Several Israeli settlers have been killed and dozens more injured after two armed Palestinians opened fire in central Tel Aviv, Israeli media reported.
An unfinalized toll indicates that eight settlers were killed and at least 25 others were injured, with several in critical and moderate conditions.
Israeli media described the shooting operation, which was documented across several areas in Tel Aviv, as a "dangerous" operation carried out by two Palestinian fighters using machine guns, at a train station in al-Quds street in occupied Yafa.
Yedioth Ahronoth and Israeli paramedics initially reported three fatalities and seven injuries at the time of the incident.
Israeli Channel 12 stated that the individuals who carried out the attack opened fire on Israeli settlers waiting for buses in Tel Aviv.
For its part, the Israeli Broadcasting Authority reported, citing a source within the Israeli occupation police, that estimates indicate that the shooting was an attack carried out by a Palestinian.
At least one has been martyred, reports alleged.
At the same time, while the operation to track down the shooters in Tel Aviv is still ongoing, it was announced that Iran has begun launching missiles from its territory at "Israel".
