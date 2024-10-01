'Israel' Imposes Public Restrictions as Hezbollah Pounds Tel Aviv
By Al Mayadeen English
1 Oct 2024 18:46
The Israeli occupation forces are taking several measures prohibiting public gatherings or celebratory activities as Hezbollah continues defending Lebanon and Gaza.
The Israeli occupation forces imposed additional restrictions in the occupied north and central "Israel", including occupied al-Quds, following changes authorized by Security Minister Yoav Gallant in directing the internal front in the central district after it was pounded by Hezbollah's rockets.
The IOF spokesperson announced that activities in Tel Aviv, al-Quds, al-Karmil, and Wadi Ara, in the northern West Bank would be reduced, as well as Hasharon and Hashvila, coinciding with the period prior to the Jewish New Year. All suspensions will remain in effect until Saturday.
Moreover, the IOF imposed restrictions on gatherings, allowing 30 people at most to gather in public, and 300 in closed spaces. Beaches have been shut in light of the escalations with the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon.
Meanwhile, Israeli media reported the cancellation of several events in occupied al-Quds, including the performance of the Jewish New Year prayer, scheduled for Wednesday, at the Buraq Wall square in al-Aqsa Mosque.
This comes after Hezbollah commenced its "Khaybar" operations earlier on Tuesday by launching barrages of Fadi 4-typed rocket toward the Glilot base of the 8200 military intelligence unit, as well as the Mossad headquarters located in the suburbs of Tel Aviv.
The operation comes amid an ongoing Israeli aggression on Lebanon, especially its South and East, as well as the Southern Suburb of the capital Beirut, where Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was assassinated.
In a statement, Hezbollah said the attack comes in response to "the targeting of civilians and the massacres committed by the enemy, in support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in solidarity with their valiant and honorable resistance, as well as in defense of Lebanon and its people."
It marked the first time the Islamic Resistance deployed the Fadi 4 rocket to target Israeli military targets.
Hezbollah announced another operation within the "Khaybar" series, targeting the Sde Dov airbase in the suburbs of Tel Aviv with a barrage of Fadi 4 rockets, only a few moments ago.
