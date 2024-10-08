'We Are All Hamas': South Africans Chant On Al-Aqsa Flood Anniversary
By Al Mayadeen English
6 Oct 2024
A demonstration took place in the streets of South Africa's capital in support of Palestine and Lebanon, marking the first anniversary of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood.
Demonstrators took to the streets of South Africa's capital in a show of solidarity with Palestine and Lebanon, marking the first anniversary of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood. The protest organizers also submitted a memorandum to Parliament, voicing their opposition to "Israel."
The demonstrators waved flags and banners in support of Palestine and Lebanon, chanting slogans and condemning the aggression and crimes committed by "Israel" against both nations.
The demonstration, organized by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, featured banners holding "Israel" complicit in genocide and racism. Some wore the Palestinian Koufiyyeh, while others held up slogans like "We are all Hamas" and "Zionism is racism."
The demonstrators voiced their strong support for South Africa's complaint against "Israel" submitted to the International Court of Justice, accusing it of "committing genocide in Gaza."
The organizers presented a memorandum to the Legislative Council (parliament), urging the government to enforce the 1973 UN Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, enabling measures like boycotting "Israel".
As the Israeli genocide in Gaza approaches its one-year mark, protests persist across many Western and Islamic nations.
Demonstrators are voicing their condemnation of Israeli aggression and showing solidarity with the people of Gaza, who are enduring unprecedented attacks on both civilians and infrastructure, compounded by inhumane conditions under siege. The brutal Israeli aggression has also spread into Lebanon, further escalating tensions in the region.
On October 5, thousands gathered for the "Free Palestine" march, which commenced at Russell Square in London toward Whitehall, highlighting the ongoing calls for justice and an immediate ceasefire.
London hosted a significant demonstration in solidarity with Palestine and Lebanon, where protesters called on the UK government to halt arms sales to "Israel". During the event, images of martyr Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah were prominently displayed.
