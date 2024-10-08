Hezbollah Continues Repelling Israeli Attempts to Enter Lebanese Towns
By Al Mayadeen English
Source: Islamic Resistance in Lebanon - Military Media
Hezbollah Resistance fighters strike positions of Israeli occupation forces across the border with occupied Palestine and thwart Israeli attempts to infiltrate Lebanese territory.
The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon - Hezbollah announced a variety of operations throughout Tuesday, including overnight defensive operations, confrontations with Israeli occupation forces near the Lebanese-Palestnian border, and long-range rocket attacks.
Israeli occupation forces have been attempting to infiltrate Lebanese border towns and territory since last Monday, paired with a vicious campaign of airstrikes and raids. However, Hezbollah fighters have maintained their positions and thwarted 22 Israeli incursions since battles started.
Below is a list of Hezbollah's rocket attacks on Monday, which include defensive actions and responses to the brutal Israeli onslaught on Lebanese territory and civilians.
Five minutes past midnight, Hezbollah fighters fired a salvo of rockets at Israeli occupation forces gathered in Shlomi on the western axis of confrontation near the border.
Concurrently, in the nearby settlement of Hanita, Hezbollah fighters fired another salvo of rockets at Israeli occupation forces.
At 12:45 am, Hezbollah fighters fired a salvo of rockets at Israeli occupation forces in the vicinity of the al-Marj military site.
On Tuesday dawn, at 5:00 am, Hezbollah fighters fired a salvo of rockets at Israeli artillery emplacements in Dishon.
Another set of artillery emplacements in Dalton came under a rocket attack at the same time.
Simultaneously, Hezbollah fighters fired a salvo of rockets at Israeli occupation forces positioned in the vicinity of the Yir'on settlement, opposite the towns of Yaroun and Maroun al-Ras.
Resistance fighters also fired large barrages of rockets at occupied Haifa and Krayot cluster of city settlements at 12:30 pm.
At 4:00 pm, Hezbollah fighters launched a salvo of rockets at Israeli occupation forces in Metulla.
A few hours later, at 6:30 pm, the Islamic Resistance fired a barrage of rockets at Israeli occupation Forces in the vicinity of Maroun al-Ras.
Fifteen minutes later, Hezbollah fighters fired a salvo of rockets at Israeli occupation forces in cultivated areas of al-Manara.
A set of rocket artillery shells was fired by Resistance fighters at the settlement of Avivim at 9:35 pm.
Simultaneously, Hezbollah fighters fired a salvo of rockets at Israeli occupation forces in Yiftah.
At 2:00 am (local time), Hezbollah's vigilant units on the western axis of confrontation, near the Lebanese coast, repelled an Israeli incursion into the town of al-Labbouna.
The Israeli force consisted of infantry forces, military-grade bulldozers, and other armored vehicles.
Deep into the night, Resistance fighters fired unspecified rocket weapons and artillery shells at the Israeli force, dealing direct hits to it and forcing it to withdraw.
Hezbollah fighters also targeted Israeli occupation forces in Metulla with unspecified rocket weapons at 4:45 pm.
The Unmanned Air Force also launched swarms of one-way attack drones at the al-Baghdadi military site and the Ya'ra settlement, at 9:30 am and 5:30 pm respectively.
366 days of military operations
Hezbollah also published a video compiling scenes from 366 days of military operations against the Israeli occupation.
The Islamic Resistance also released scenes from its fighters targeting the Carmel and 7200 bases south of the occupied city of Haifa with rocket salvos and one-way drones.
