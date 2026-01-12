China’s Commitment to Africa Unwavering, Says FM Wang Yi
Addis Ababa, January 8, 2026 (ENA)— China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi has reaffirmed his country's unwavering commitment to Africa, emphasizing the continent’s strategic importance in the foreign policy architecture of China.
Speaking at the opening of a high-level strategic dialogue at the African Union (AU) Headquarters in Addis Ababa today, the Foreign Minister underscored the enduring strength of the partnership between China and the AU.
FM Wang Yi and AU Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf discussed about ways of charting a course for enhanced bilateral cooperation.
The Foreign Minister said that he looks forward to working with Chairperson Youssouf to utilize the strategic dialogue as a catalyst for realizing the shared vision of our leaders.
"By mapping out our future cooperation, we will cultivate a more robust and sound relationship that elevates China-Africa ties to new heights,’’ he stressed.
Highlighting President Xi Jinping's congratulatory messages to the AU Summit for 13 consecutive years, Wang Yi emphasized that the messages demonstrate the high importance China attaches to strengthening its partnership with the AU.
Moreover, the FM expressed China’s readiness to work closely with AU leadership through the strategic dialogue to implement the shared understandings reached by the leaders and to map out future cooperation for a stronger and more resilient China–Africa relationship.
He recalled that this year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of China–Africa diplomatic relations, underscoring the depth and longevity of the partnership.
In addition, Wang Yi pointed out that this is the 36th consecutive year in which China’s foreign minister has chosen Africa as the first overseas destination, calling it a long-standing diplomatic tradition that reflects the enduring China–Africa friendship.
“Our friendship was forged through side-by-side struggles for independence and liberation, and it has grown stronger as we pursue national development and economic progress.”
The Foreign Minister further stressed the stability of China’s Africa policy, stating that China’s consistent domestic and foreign policies have contributed much-needed certainty to a changing global landscape.
Regardless of global or regional shifts, China will continue to stand firmly with Africa, he underscored.
“When Africa needs help, China will be among the first to extend a helping hand, and when Africa seeks a cooperation partner, China will be the first to stand by its side,” the FM noted.
Wang Yi also emphasized solidarity among developing countries, noting that China and Africa, as members of the Global South, share similar histories and common development aspirations.
According to him, with a combined population of 2.8 billion people, cooperation between China and Africa has the potential to overcome any challenge.
“By working side by side and strengthening unity, China and Africa can advance modernization together and contribute to building a fairer, more just, harmonious, and stable world,” the FM concluded.
