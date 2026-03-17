Hezbollah Targets IOF Assembly Points, Strikes Merkavas Tanks
By Al Mayadeen English
Hezbollah carried out multiple operations across southern Lebanon, targeting Israeli soldiers, Merkava tanks, and military assembly points as part of Operation Devoured Straw to defend Lebanon and deter Israeli aggression.
The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon - Hezbollah carried out multiple operations early on Tuesday, targeting Israeli occupation forces, military positions, and settlements inside Lebanese territory and northern occupied Palestine.
The operations are being carried out as part of Operation Devoured Straw to defend Lebanon and its people, in retaliation for Israeli attacks that have targeted numerous Lebanese villages and cities, including the Southern Suburb of Beirut.
On Tuesday, March 17, the Resistance announced seven key operations targeting Israeli forces and armored vehicles in southern Lebanon and near the Lebanese-Palestinian border.
Rocket salvos targeting Israeli gatherings
At 12:30 am, an assembly point of Israeli soldiers at al-Assi site opposite Mays al-Jabal was targeted with a rocket salvo.
At 12:45 am, fighters targeted an Israeli assembly point in Jdeidet Mays al-Jabal with a rocket salvo.
At 12:45 am, a separate assembly point of Israeli soldiers south of the border town of Maroun al-Ras was struck with a rocket salvo.
At 1:45 am, an assembly point of Israeli soldiers in Hamams Hill south of al-Khiam was targeted with rocket fire.
At 3:00 am, in the settlement of Miskav Am, an assembly point of Israeli soldiers was targeted with a rocket salvo.
Guided missile strikes on tanks
At 1:45 am, a Merkava tank in the Taybeh project area was targeted with a guided missile. As Israeli forces rushed to withdraw casualties under a thick smoke cover, Resistance fighters targeted the area with artillery shells and a rocket salvo.
At 2:00 am, a second Merkava tank in the Taybeh project area was struck with a guided missile, bringing the number of tanks hit since last night to 5.
The Islamic Resistance confirmed on Monday that 23 operations were carried out, including strikes on soldiers, vehicles, tanks, and strategic positions deep inside Lebanese territory and northern occupied Palestine.
The Resistance emphasized that these strikes targeted military objectives only, unlike Israeli attacks, which target civilians, stressing that the operations are meant to deter Israeli aggression and prevent further escalation against Lebanon.
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