Sudan Rights Group Denounces Campaign Against Member Over Chemical Weapon Report
18 April 2026
Rehab Mubarak
April 18, 2026 (KHARTOUM) – The Emergency Lawyers group on Saturday denounced an “incitement campaign” targeting executive office member Rehab Mubarak following her report on the alleged use of chlorine gas as a chemical weapon in Sudan’s conflict.
Sudanese judicial authorities announced on Friday they had begun legal proceedings against Mubarak. Officials accused her of spreading “misleading” information that harms national security.
The rights group said in a statement that the campaign is part of a “worrying escalation” in the targeting of human rights defenders. It noted that attacks have become organized digital efforts involving defamation to silence those documenting violations.
Media platforms and social networks have been used to level vague accusations and call for Mubarak’s prosecution, the group added. It argued these moves seek to undermine the credibility of human rights work and create a hostile environment that threatens the safety and independence of activists.
The statement emphasized that Mubarak’s work falls under legitimate rights guaranteed by international covenants regarding freedom of expression and the right to monitor and publish information on abuses.
Investigation and accountability are fundamental to addressing gross violations associated with the war, including allegations of using internationally prohibited weapons, the group stated. It warned that targeting those involved in documentation obstructs justice and fuels impunity.
The group called for effective legal and institutional protection to ensure a safe environment for human rights defenders to work without threat. It demanded an immediate end to all forms of incitement and rejected prosecutions of a retaliatory nature.
The statement urged the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders to intervene urgently. It requested the rapporteur address relevant authorities to stop the violations and ensure protection for Mubarak and her colleagues.
The international community, particularly the UN Human Rights Council, should treat these violations as a direct threat to justice efforts and take practical steps to prevent impunity, the group said.
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