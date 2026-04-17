17 Migrants' Bodies Recovered in W. Libya
Source: Xinhua| 2026-04-19 03:10:00|Editor: huaxia
TRIPOLI, April 18 (Xinhua) -- Libya's Emergency Medicine and Support Center said Saturday that it retrieved 17 bodies of irregular migrants from the shores of the western city of Zwara and nearby areas.
In a statement, the center said 14 of those recovered have been buried in accordance with approved procedures.
Libya has been a major transit point for irregular migrants due to its geographic proximity to Europe and its long Mediterranean coastline.
Zwara, a coastal city in far western Libya about 120 km from Tripoli and near Tunisia, has in recent years become a key departure point for irregular migration toward Europe, especially Italy.
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