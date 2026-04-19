Interview: China's Zero-tariff Policy Set to Boost African Exports, Support Industrial Growth, Says South African Researcher
Source: Xinhua| 2026-04-19 21:55:15|Editor: huaxia
JOHANNESBURG, April 19 (Xinhua) -- China's zero-tariff treatment for products from 53 African countries with diplomatic ties to Beijing is expected to significantly expand market access for African exports and inject fresh momentum into Africa-China trade cooperation, a Johannesburg-based legal researcher has said.
"The removal of tariffs is expected to unlock growth across key sectors such as agriculture and manufacturing, among others," Nkanyiso Ngqulunga told Xinhua in a recent interview.
Noting that China's expanding economic footprint is increasingly shaping global trade dynamics, he said African countries are seeking to better position themselves to benefit from access to China's growing market.
Agricultural exports, the researcher said, are likely to benefit first, such as citrus fruits, rooibos tea, and table grapes, which have seen rising demand among Chinese consumers.
"The initiative is expected to significantly enhance the competitiveness of these products in the Chinese market," he added.
Beyond agriculture, the new trade framework is also expected to support high-growth sectors such as advanced manufacturing, in line with South Africa's broader strategy to diversify its export base beyond raw materials, he said.
"The arrangement could serve as a catalyst for technological advancement and industrialization in South Africa," Ngqulunga said, noting that stronger participation in global supply chains could enhance economic resilience and drive innovation.
Set to take effect on May 1, the zero-tariff policy forms part of China's broader efforts to strengthen economic cooperation with Africa and promote mutual development in an evolving global trade landscape, he said, adding that it aims to expand bilateral trade, facilitate two-way investment, and provide preferential access for African exports.
Noting that the initiative underscores China's commitment to multilateral trade and South-South cooperation, he said it offers African economies improved access to one of the world's largest consumer markets and supports long-term development goals.
"The zero-tariff framework offers a real opportunity for South Africa and other African economies to expand exports and diversify their trade portfolios," said Ngqulunga.
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