Hezbollah Says US Partner in Israeli in All Israeli Massacres in Gaza
By Al Mayadeen English
The Lebanese Resistance says that Washington and its Western allies bear responsibility for the sufferings and pains of the Palestinian people in the ongoing Israeli aggression.
Hezbollah said on Saturday that the massacres committed by the Israeli occupation against unarmed civilians in Al-Fakhoura School, Tal al-Zaatar, and Abu Hussein were fully supported and colluded with by the United States.
In a statement, the Resistance group emphasized that Washington and its Western allies bear responsibility for the sufferings and pains of the Palestinian people, highlighting that the occupation deliberately targets displaced refugees sheltering in schools and locations overseen by international organizations.
The statement also referred to the Islamic Resistance's presence and combat against the Israeli occupation in the southern Lebanese front as an expression of solidarity, both in words and actions.
According to the statement, the Palestinian people, through their Resistance, exemplify patience, resilience, and confrontation against the occupation.
Hezbollah reaffirmed its absolute support for the oppressed and Resisting Palestinian people, using all means to stop the aggression.
The statement concluded that the Palestinian people will emerge victorious with their steadfastness and valiant Resistance.
Following the restoration of communication after the blackout, reporters confirmed that Israeli occupation forces, under the veil of darkness, had carried out two additional massacres at al-Fakhoura and Tal al-Zaatar schools, where forcibly displaced Palestinians from Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip were taking refuge.
These schools, affiliated with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), which were subjected to relentless Israeli shelling, are among the largest shelters in the Gaza Strip.
As per the Palestinian Minister of Health, Mai al-Kaila, the number of martyrs in the Israeli bombing of al-Fakhoura School, which is the largest school in Jabalia camp, has risen to 200.
Meanwhile, the press office of the authorities in Gaza announced earlier that over 12,000 people have been killed as a result of Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip, 5,000 of whom are children. The statement detailed that more than 3,750 Palestinians are now missing, including 1,800 children still under the rubble.
