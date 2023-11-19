Pro-Palestine Demonstrations Unfold in Multiple Cities Across Europe
By Al Mayadeen English
18 Nov 2023 23:49
According to France's labour union estimates, 60,000 people gathered in Paris, with an additional 40,000 assembling in dozens of other towns across the country.
Large crowds convened in protests across France, the UK, and various European cities on Saturday, demanding a ceasefire in Gaza and an end to Israeli hostilities.
Despite torrential rain, several thousand protesters marched through central Paris today, holding banners reading, "Halt the massacre in Gaza and West Bank, immediate ceasefire."
"France must immediately call for a ceasefire so that the guns go silent," urged CGT union secretary general Sophie Binet, one of several union leaders addressing the rally.
According to CGT estimates, 60,000 people gathered in Paris, with an additional 40,000 assembling in dozens of other towns across the country.
In Marseille, AFP witnessed several hundred people observing a minute's silence in memory of Palestinian martyrs of the war. In Toulouse, police reported the participation of more than 1,200 individuals in a march.
The health ministry in Gaza reports approximately 12,300 martyrs in "Israel's" relentless aggression, with over 5,000 of them being children.
March for Palestine
In Geneva, organizers reported approximately 4,000 people marching, lighting candles arranged as a map of Gaza in front of the United Nations' European headquarters.
A large banner read "Stop Genocide in Gaza," and many participants shouted "Free, free Palestine!" in English.
In Amsterdam, two rallies were held—one advocating for a ceasefire in Gaza and another pro-Israeli rally. Police noted that the protests were calm, and no arrests were made.
Several thousand individuals marched in Lisbon, with many also shouting in English, "Palestine will be free."
A few hundred people marched through Warsaw, and the protest concluded with a rally in front of "Israel's" embassy in Poland.
In Istanbul, where Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called for massive protests demanding an end to "Israel's" genocidal campaign, approximately 100 people lit flares and displayed anti-war banners outside the Israeli consulate, braving heavy rain.
The rally was organized by football supporter groups, known for playing a significant role in Turkish protests.
"Ceasefire now"
In the UK, the protest turnout was smaller compared to the more than 300,000 people who participated in a pro-Palestine march in London the previous Saturday.
One demonstration targeted an office where Keir Starmer, the leader of the main opposition Labour Party, holds meetings.
While some protesters waved Palestinian flags and chanted "Ceasefire now," others carried placards with messages such as "Stop the war in Gaza" and "Starmer — blood on your hands," all amid a significant police presence in the Camden area of north London.
Keir Starmer, a former human rights lawyer, and leader of the party predicted to win an election next year, has refrained from calling for a permanent ceasefire, leading to resignations from his top team.
Instead, he has advocated for a humanitarian pause in "Israel's" aggression to facilitate aid delivery for the 2.4 million people in Gaza.
The Stop The War Coalition organized numerous smaller protests nationwide, including the rally in London.
As of Saturday, London police reported making 386 arrests since the attacks on October 7.
It is important to note that showing support for the Palestinian resistance is considered an offense in the UK, as the government labels Hamas as a terror organization.
No comments:
Post a Comment