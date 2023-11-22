IDF Commits New Massacre in Jabalia Camp
By Al Mayadeen English
More than 60 Palestinians from the Jabalia refugee camp were killed in a new massacre committed by the Israeli occupation in Gaza.
Israeli occupation forces committed a new massacre in northern Gaza, killing more than 60 Palestinians from the Jabalia refugee camp, northeast of Gaza, Al Mayadeen's correspondent confirmed.
Our correspondent indicated that what happened yesterday in Gaza is perhaps the most difficult the Strip and Gazans have witnessed, as hundreds of people were killed in Israeli occupation strikes.
Our correspondent also confirmed the bodies of six martyrs, including five children, were recovered after the Israeli occupation targeted a residential apartment near the Al-Qassam Mosque in al-Nuseirat camp.
In addition, Al Mayadeen's correspondent cited the director of the Indonesian Hospital as saying that Israeli occupation forces gave the hospital's staff four hours to evacuate it.
On Tuesday evening, our correspondent reported that the bodies of 15 martyrs as well as 25 injuries had arrived at Nasser Hospital after Israeli aircraft targeted a residential apartment in the Hamad residential city, west of the city of Khan Younis, south of the Gaza Strip.
The Government Media Office in Gaza reported on Tuesday that the number of Palestinians killed since the start of the Israeli aggression on the Strip has reached more than 14,128, including more than 5,840 children and 3,920 women.
Israeli occupation forces have so far committed more than 1,354 massacres, and the number of missing people has reached more than 6,800, including more than 4,500 children and women.
