West Bank Resistance Confronts Israeli Forces in Tulkarm with IEDs
By Al Mayadeen English
Confrontations between Palestinian Resistance fighters and Israeli occupation forces are ongoing, as the latter raid the Tulkarm refugee camp in the West Bank.
Sources told Al Mayadeen early Wednesday that four Palestinian Resistance fighters were killed after being targeted by an Israeli drone strike in the Tulkarm camp in the occupied West Bank. The sources mentioned reported that Israeli occupation forces prevented an ambulance from reaching the targeted location.
This comes Resistance fighters continue to confront an Israeli incursion on the camp that was launched on Tuesday night. Local sources reported heavy activity of Israeli drones over the Tulkarm refugee camp, as Israeli occupation forces spread their snipers in nearby buildings.
The sources told Al Mayadeen that Israeli occupation forces are raiding a number of homes in the city, while armored bulldozers work on destroying civilian infrastructure, including roads in the refugee camp.
In response, al-Aqsa Martrys' Briagdes in Tulkarm announced that its fighters were able to detonate a number of improvised explosive devices (IEDs), targeting Israeli military armored vehicles, adding that its fighters also targeted the raiding forces with heavy gunfire.
The Brigades called on all those capable of taking up arms to confront the Israeli occupation.
Moreover, Resistance fighters detonated a highly explosive IED, targeting an armored Israeli bulldozer in Harat al-Balawnah in the camp.
Since Operation Al-Aqsa Flood was launched on October 7, the Israeli occupation has intensified its oppressive measures on Palestinians in the West Bank, where occupation forces conduct near daily wide-scale raids on cities and towns in the occupied territory.
Earlier on Tuesday, the Israeli occupation forces conducted a wave of mass arrests in the West Bank, detaining at least 35 Palestinians. The raids focused on Jenin, Nablus, al-Khalil, al-Quds, Beit Lahm, and Ramallah. Numerous residential homes were stormed, and people's possessions were vandalized.
Thousands of Palestinians have been arrested in the West Bank, a substantial number of which were administratively detained, which means that they are being held under no charges. The Israeli occupation has often deployed this tactic to suppress Palestinians and silence them.
