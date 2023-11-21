Putin’s Speech at BRICS Summit Will Focus on Gaza – Kremlin
November 20, 2023
Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Photo: Kremlin, via Wikimedia Commons)
According to the statement, the meeting will focus, in particular, on the situation in the Gaza Strip.
Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in an extraordinary online BRICS summit on the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, the Kremlin press service said on Monday.
“On November 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in an extraordinary BRICS summit (in the videoconference format) to discuss the Palestinian-Israeli conflict,” it said.
According to the press service of the president of South Africa, the current BRICS presidency, the meeting will focus, in particular, on the situation in the Gaza Strip.
Along with Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, the association’s new members – Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates – were invited to take part.
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will take part in the meeting, which is expected to yield a joint statement.
On Sunday, Russian news agency, TASS reported that Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has called on Moscow to play a more active role in peace efforts in the Middle East.
The Teheran’s foreign ministry statement followed a phone call between Amir-Abdollahian and his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov.
“Amir-Abdollahian said that it is important to prevent ethnic purges and forced migration of residents of Gaza and the West Bank,” the statement said.
The Iranian FM “stressed the need for Russia to play a more active role in efforts toward peace and security in the region.”
(RT, PC)
