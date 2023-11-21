‘Unparalleled, Unprecedented’ – UN Chief on Israeli War in Gaza
November 20, 2023
Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres. (Photo: Kuhlmann, MSC, via Wikimedia Commons)
The Israeli army continues to pound civilian homes throughout the Gaza Strip with new massacres reported everywhere in the besieged enclave.
Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, on Monday, decried the Israel war on Gaza, calling them a “killing of civilians that is unparalleled and unprecedented” since he took office, Anadolu Agency reports.
“What is clear is that we have had, in a few weeks, thousands of children killed, so this is what matters. We are witnessing a killing of civilians that is unparalleled and unprecedented in any conflict since I am Secretary-General,” Antonio Guterres said in New York while presenting a new UN environmental report.
It is important to be able to transform the tragedy into an opportunity, according to Guterres, who added,
“It is essential that after the war we move in a determined, and the reversible way to a two-state solution.”
He also said he has been “very clear” in denouncing violations of international humanitarian law and violations of the protection of civilians.
Asked why he has not called Israeli attacks “war crimes”, Guterres said he did not have a “mandate” to do so.
According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, Israel has, thus far, killed over 13,300 Palestinians, including 5,600 children and 3,550 women. More than 31,000 Palestinians were wounded.
Gaza has been under a tight Israeli military siege since 2007, following a democratic election in occupied Palestine, the results of which were rejected by Tel Aviv and Washington.
(AA, PC, MEMO)
