48 Israeli Troops Injured in Battles, Others Afraid to Shower at Night
By Al Mayadeen English
8 Oct 2024 22:17
The Axis of Resistance deals casualties among Israeli forces on every axis of confrontation, including in the Golan where troops are afraid to shower at night.
The Israeli military command has stated that 48 Israeli troops have been injured in battles in South Lebanon and the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours.
In detail, it said that 30 troops were injured in on the Lebanese-Palestinian border, while 18 others were injured in the Gaza Strip.
The Israell military censor has been obsecuring information regarding the ongoing battles near the border with Lebanon, as several "incidents" have not been reported on by the military command in past days.
In recent days the Israeli regime has been attacked by multiple factions in the Axis of Resistance, in top-tier operations that struck the core of the Israeli war machine.
Among such attacks were cruise missile and drone attacks conducted by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq. In particular, a drone attack on positions of Golani Brigade fighters in the occupied Syrian Golan, killed and injured at least 26 troops.
The Israeli news website Walla reported on the state of Israeli occupation troops serving in the Golan, specifically those under the 210th Regional Brigade, who complained of a lack of protection from such attacks.
Troops have been "highly critical of the Israeli military's conduct and the inadequacy of security measures provided to protect them from Iraqi drone threats," the news website reported.
Walla quoted soldiers stationed in the occupied Syrian Golan, saying, "Almost every night over the past week, we receive warnings from the air force or instructions to remain on alert."
The soldiers pointed out that they are "sent to shelters for long hours or ordered to remain on high alert," to "low" defensive capabilities against such systems.
"It is impossible to sleep at night, and we wake up in the morning tired, yet continue working," soldiers told the Israeli media outlet.
"Some soldiers are afraid to shower at night in case an alarm goes off during their shower," one troop said, noting that "keeping soldiers in the area on high alert every night without any response is unacceptable."
On the other hand, troops engaged in the ground aggression on Lebanon are faced with continious attacks from vigilant Hezbollah fighters that keep on racking up the number of Israeli military casulaties.
