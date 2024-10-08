UK Offers 'Israel' Psy-op Tactics, Arms, Spy Planes: Declassified
By Al Mayadeen English
Source: Declassified UK
Another set of leaked documents reveal Britain's complicity in the Israeli occupation forces actions, this time by aiding psychological warfare.
Leaked documents revealed that the United Kingdom had assisted Israeli occupation forces with psychological warfare techniques, Declassified UK reported.
The British Army's 77th Brigade, primarily tasked with psychological warfare, discussed "strategy and tactics" with Israeli occupation forces, according to the report.
The 77th Brigade's activities include cyberattacks, propaganda, and other online operations, which include social media activities.
Meanwhile, the Israeli military command has heavily focused in its war on Gaza and aggression on Lebanon on spreading false information, fabricating narratives, and sowing strife among peoples of the region.
Such operations can be conducted through social media accounts, officials, military statements, and most famously via the Israeli military command's spokespeople.
The 77th Brigade and the occupation's military had at least two exchanges, both of which took place at the Hermitage Barracks, in Berkshire, in the Brigade's headquarters.
According to Declassified, the exchanges happened between 2018 and 2019, preceding the war on Gaza.
UK further implicated in Israeli crimes
The British news website obtained documents leaked about the incidents from a group called "Anonymous for Justice," which was published by "Distributed Denial of Secrets."
These documents are of particular importance as British authorities have refused to answer freedom of information requests or parliamentary questions about the Defense Ministry's aid to "Israel", amid requests for the prosecution of Israeli officials for war crimes and the regime's prosecution in the International Court of Justice (ICJ). The serious breaches of international law conducted by the Israeli regime and officials may also implicate backers, such as the UK in the future.
"This is a highly significant revelation that shows the extent of high level links between Israeli and British counter-insurgency and psychological warfare operators," Professor Paul Rogers, an honorary fellow of the Joint Services Command and Staff College, said as quoted by Declassified.
As for the British Ministry of Defense, its spokesperson said that British forces "regurlarly conduct non-operation" enagements with "partners," however, the ministry refused to reveal whether psychological warfare operations with the Israeli regime were ongoing.
Details of British-Israeli psy-op collaboration
Israeli officer Benzi Zimmerman initiated a high-level information exchange between the Israeli occupation's J3 operations directorate and the British Army in 2018. The goal of the exchange was "to familiarise Israeli occupation forces' J3 information operations (IO) team with the management, planning, and conduct of IO operations from the strategic to tactical level," according to the report.
A British Army major helped develop a two-day program for the Israeli team, divided between the defense ministry's headquarters in Whitehall and Hermitage Barracks.
Although the initial trip to the 77th Brigade scheduled for November 2018 was unexpectedly canceled, plans were made to maintain collaboration on information operations. By June 2019, the visit was rearranged along the same lines as the previous plan. It took place on 10 and 11 July 2019, with one day spent at the 77th Brigade’s barracks in Berkshire and the other at Whitehall. The exchanges focused on "the management, planning, and conduct of IO operations from the strategic to tactical level."
Following the "successful visit," the 77th Brigade’s commander, Daniel Reeve, requested that one of his lieutenants "conduct a follow-up visit" to Israel. This visit, scheduled for 28 March to 4 April 2020, was meant to focus on "Capacity Development: Information Operations" at the "Secret" classification level. However, it did not proceed, likely due to Covid-related travel restrictions.
Starmer's UK continues to send spyplanes, parts for Israeli aircraft
In the past few days, Declassified also focused on several other domains where the UK assists Israeli aggression, be it in Gaza or Yemen.
Under Prime Minister Keir Starmer, the government has been no less an aide to "Israel" than it was under the previous Conservative government.
Starmer's government has ordered 100 spy flights over Gaza to assist Israeli intelligence, according to the news website's own investigation. This amounts to more than one flight per day since Starmer assumed office on July 5.
Despite Starmer’s administration suspending 30 arms export licenses for "Israel" last month, citing concerns over "a clear risk" of weapons being used in "serious violations" of international law, the spy flights continue. These flights have been tracked departing from Britain’s Akrotiri airbase in Cyprus, with 42 such flights recorded in August alone.
Additionally, "Israel" has conducted two airstrikes on Yemen’s Hodeidah port city this year, killing and injuring up to 155 people since July and causing over $20 million in damages, the British-based media outlet reported.
These strikes have devastated the region's vital fuel storage and electrical infrastructure. UK manufacturers play a significant role in the construction of "Israel’s" F-35 fighter jets, which were used in both air raids. Again, the British government's "concerns" did not stop it from halting UK firms from exporting F-35 components to the Israeli Air Force.
