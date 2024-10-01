Iran Will Serve Further Israeli Aggression with ‘Harsher Response’: UN Envoy
Tuesday, 01 October 2024 10:26 PM
Amir Saeid Iravani, Iran's ambassador to the United Nations
Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations has warned that the Islamic Republic would serve potential further aggression by the Israeli regime against the country with a “harsher response.”
Speaking on Wednesday, Amir Saeid Iravani said that in the event the regime repeated its illegal actions against the country, “Iran’s response will be expedient, decisive, and harsher than the past.”
“Iran will not hesitate in this regard,” he added.
His comments echoed those made by Defense Minister Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh, who said earlier that the country would serve the regime with a “far more severe” reprisal if it chose to respond to the Islamic Republic’s retaliation.
Iran’s defense minister says the country will serve the Israeli regime with a “far more severe” reprisal if the regime responds to the Islamic Republic’s recent retaliation against Tel Aviv’s acts of aggression.
On Tuesday, the country launched hundreds of missiles toward the Zionist entity’s military and intelligence bases in a retaliatory attack dubbed Operation True Promise II, which set off sirens all over the occupied Palestinian territories.
Flares and missiles were seen in the Tel Aviv sky and explosions could be heard in the occupied al-Quds, while “direct hits” were reported in Negev, Sharon, and other locations.
Sirens sounded all over the occupied territories as Iran launched hundreds of missiles towards the Zionist entity.
The operation came in response to the regime’s assassinations of Hamas’ chief Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah’s leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and IRGC commander Abbas Nilforoushan.
Iravani reminded that Iran’s response took place in line with its right to legitimate self-defense and came after a long period of self-restraint, noting that this pointed to the Islamic Republic’s responsible approach towards the issue of regional and international peace and security.
The response, meanwhile, only targeted the regime’s military and security installations, he concluded, contrasting the reprisal with Tel Aviv’s way of striking civilians and civilian targets.
