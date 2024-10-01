YAF Announce Three Operations Against Two Israeli-linked Tankers
By Al Mayadeen English
1 Oct 2024 18:30
YAF spokesperson Yahya Saree has announced the execution of three military operations, in support of Lebanon and Palestine, and in retaliation to the US-UK aggression on Yemen.
In support of the Lebanese and Palestinian people and their Resistance, and in response to the US-UK aggression against Yemen, the naval, missile, and UAV forces of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out three military operations, announced spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree on Tuesday.
The first operation targeted the Cordelia Moon British oil tanker in the Red Sea using eight ballistic and cruise missiles, a drone, and an uncrewed surface boat, resulting in severe damages.
The second and third operations targeted the Marathopolis tanker in the Indian Ocean for violating the maritime ban imposed by the YAF on ships sailing in the designated operations zone toward the occupied ports of Palestine.
The Marathopolis was first struck with a winged missile, then with a drone. Saree noted that a direct hit was achieved.
Saree pledged that the YAF would continue carrying out their military operations and would not break the naval blockage against the Israeli enemy until all aggression on Lebanon and Gaza stops, and the blockade on Gaza is lifted.
Earlier on Tuesday, the UAV force of the YAF struck an Israeli military target in occupied Yafa (Eilat) using a Yafa-type drone, as well as other military targets in occupied Umm al-Rashrash (Eilat) with four Samad-4 drones, pointing out that the two operations achieved their objectives precisely.
