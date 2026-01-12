Al-Burhan Orders Release of 400 Women Inmates from Omdurman Prison
10 January 2026
Omdurman prison for women in Khartoum's twin city.
January 9, 2026 (KHARTOUM) – Sudan’s army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan ordered on Friday the release of approximately 400 female inmates from the Omdurman women’s prison and directed a review of cases involving women detained for alleged cooperation with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
Al-Burhan, who heads the Transitional Sovereignty Council, inspected the reformatory facility in Omdurman to assess the conditions of detainees and meet with police leadership at the site.
In a post on the X social media platform following the visit, al-Burhan said he instructed authorities to immediately release 400 inmates, including mothers held with their children, and waived all fines related to public rights.
The army chief also called for a legal reclassification of detainees accused of collaborating with the RSF militia to expedite trial proceedings and ensure their rights are protected. He directed a broader review of the justice system to mitigate the impact of the ongoing conflict on female detainees, citing the country’s exceptional circumstances.
Police and military intelligence have detained dozens of women following the military’s recent operations in Khartoum on suspicion of supporting the RSF. While some have faced trial, many remain in custody pending the completion of legal proceedings.
The Prison and Reform Police have begun implementing the order, prioritizing mothers with children. Lieutenant General Amir Abdel Moneim Fadl, the Director General of the Police Force, and Yasser Omar Abu Zeid, the Director of Prison Forces, were present to oversee the processing of inmates.
The police confirmed that the state would cover all outstanding financial penalties to facilitate the prompt release of the women.
