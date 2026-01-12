War Damage to Khartoum Airport Fleet Totals 28 Planes as Recovery Begins
12 January 2026
A civilian aircraft destroyed during the RSF attack on Khartoum airport on April 15, 2023
January 11, 2026 (KHARTOUM) – The full extent of the devastation at Khartoum International Airport was revealed on Sunday, with aviation sources confirming that 28 aircraft were destroyed on the tarmac during the conflict that began in mid-April 2023.
The tally of destroyed planes includes cargo and passenger aircraft belonging to both national and foreign carriers. The fleet was caught in direct and violent targeting by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) during the initial stages of the war, leaving the airport’s facilities in ruins.
“The number of aircraft destroyed reached 28 planes,” an airline official told Sudan Tribune. The losses have left a significant gap in Sudan’s civil aviation capacity, complicating the sector’s efforts to return to normalcy even as the capital begins to see the first signs of air activity.
The confirmation comes as a flight belonging to the Sovereignty Council landed at the airport on Saturday, marking a rare arrival at the facility since the war began. However, no official date has been set for a broader resumption of commercial flights in the capital.
The destruction of the fleet continues to weigh heavily on the industry’s recovery. National airlines currently face significant operational challenges and high insurance costs, which remain major deterrents. These risks are so high that domestic companies are forced to evacuate their remaining aircraft from Port Sudan airport every evening, flying them to foreign airports to spend the night until dawn.
Despite the loss of 28 planes and the ongoing security concerns, some international carriers are showing renewed interest in the Sudanese market.
Oman’s SalamAir is scheduled to become the first Gulf carrier to resume services to the country since the crisis began, with direct flights to Port Sudan starting Jan. 27, 2026. The airline plans to operate three weekly flights to serve the region’s growing travel demand and the Sudanese diaspora.
