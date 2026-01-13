Iran FM Calls Riots ‘Daesh-style Crimes,’ Extension of US-Israeli War
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi
Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has described the recent riots targeting Iran as atrocities resembling those committed by the Daesh Takfiri terrorist group, saying they marked a continuation of the US’s and the Israeli regime’s imposed war against the country in June.
The top diplomat made the remarks on Tuesday during an online meeting with the Islamic Republic’s ambassadors to the European Union’s member states.
Araghchi reiterated his earlier condemnation of Washington’s and Tel Aviv’s interference in Iran’s internal affairs, referring to the allies’ providing riotous elements with arms, intelligence, and logistical support to try to divert economic protests across the country towards unrest.
He described the goal sought by the riots as weakening and destabilizing of the country, while expressing gratitude towards Iranian security forces for restoring calm by successfully confronting the perpetrators.
The foreign minister also thanked the Iranian nation for staging millions-strong demonstrations throughout the nation on Monday in support of the country’s Islamic establishment and condemnation of the foreign meddling.
He also emphasized the importance of Europe-based Iranian diplomats’ accurately portraying the atrocious nature of the recent terrorist activities targeting the nation to local governments, the Iranian diaspora, and public opinion.
The comments came after riot ringleaders and operatives under their directorship sought to hijack the protests that had begun in late December.
Also on Monday, Araghchi verified during a meeting with Tehran-based diplomats that recordings had proven how these elements had been trying to cause as many casualties as possible to try to pave the way for renewed foreign aggression against the Iranian territory as threatened recently by US President Donald Trump.
Iranian officials have vowed to duly address protesters’ legitimate concerns, but have emphasized, at the same time, that the country would not tolerate efforts at tampering with its stability and sovereignty.
