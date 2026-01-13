Iran Will Respond More Decisively to Any Potential Act of Aggression: Defense Minister
Tuesday, 13 January 2026 7:10 PM
Iran's Defense Minister Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh
The Iranian defense minister has once again warned that the Islamic Republic will respond more decisively to any new act of aggression.
Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh made the remarks on Tuesday in reaction to recent threats by the US president and several White House officials.
Speaking after a meeting with Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, Nasirzadeh said Iran is much more prepared for any possibilities than it was during the 12-day US-Israeli aggression in June 2025.
He added that Iran had many surprises in store in the event of any aggression that would prove “very effective.”
“If these threats are turned into action, we will defend the country with full force and until the last drop of blood, and our defense would be painful to them,” the defense minister said.
He also warned that countries that have provided or may provide assistance in any potential act of aggression against Iran will be legitimate targets.
General Nasirzadeh said the damages caused by the 12-day aggression have been largely repaired, and the military production capacity has increased.
'Iran won’t tolerate foreign-backed terrorists'
Separately, Major General Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi, the Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces, said the security personnel of the Islamic Republic will not tolerate any opportunity for foreign-backed terrorists to destabilize the country.
He made the remarks in a message hailing the participation of the Iranian people in the nationwide demonstrations of January 12 against the recent riots.
The general said the US and Israel sought to compensate for their losses in the 12-day war against Iran by sending Daesh-style terrorists to destabilize the country.
General Mousavi added that the ruthless mercenaries killed innocent Iranian civilians and security forces.
The top commander said Iran will never back down when it comes to defending its sovereignty, national interests, and independence.
Over the past days, Iran has been the scene of highly violent riots exploiting concerns about the rising cost of living.
Donald Trump, the president of the United States, has repeatedly threatened to target Iran if, as he has put it, "Iran" kills what he has termed “peaceful protesters.”
Authorities have acknowledged the legitimacy of economic grievances and vowed to address them, which are directly linked to unilateral US sanctions targeting Iran’s central bank and oil exports.
But they have vowed to deal decisively with US and Israel-backed rioters wreaking havoc across the country.
