Iran Summons British Ambassador Over Attack on Embassy in London, Interventionist Remarks
Monday, 12 January 2026 7:04 AM
This file picture shows a view of the entrance to the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in London, the United Kingdom. (Photo via social media)
Iran has summoned British Ambassador to Tehran Hugo Shorter over an attack on the Islamic Republic’s embassy in London and the removal of the country's official flag.
The director general of West Europe Department at Iran’s Foreign Ministry, Alireza Yousefi, summoned the British envoy on Sunday to protest the “desecration” of the official Iranian flag at the country's embassy in London.
The Iranian diplomat condemned the British police’s failure to guarantee security and counter those violating the law.
Yousefi said the British government is responsible for ensuring the security of Iran’s embassy, diplomats, and staff in addition to diplomatic premises.
He also conveyed Iran’s strong protest to Shorter over the British foreign secretary’s “meddlesome” remarks.
Additionally, he strongly criticized the continued activities of some terrorist bodies, which are spreading lies and promoting violence and terrorism against the Iranian nation in the name of media.
The Iranian official emphasized that the British government has a legal and international commitment to counter the financial support for terrorism and prevent any terrorist act, and stressed the importance of taking swift measures to stop the activities of media that promote the scourge.
The British ambassador expressed regret over the incident and vowed to convey Iran’s protest to his country’s officials at the earliest.
The summoning came after a rioter climbed onto the balcony of Iran’s embassy in London and pulled down the country’s flag and briefly replaced it with a flag relating to the pre-Islamic Revolution.
The Iranian embassy later posted a picture on its X account of the flag back in place with the caption “Iran’s flag is flying high.”
