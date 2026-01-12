Iranians Begin Nationwide Rallies to Condemn Foreign-backed Riots
Monday, 12 January 2026 7:18 AM
This file phot shows Iranians holding rallies to condemn foreign-backed riots.
Iranians from all walks of life have begun nationwide rallies to denounce recent foreign-backed riots, demonstrating their support for the Islamic Republic.
The rallies in most provinces, including Tehran, will begin on Monday at 2 pm local time. However, some other provinces have started the rallies at 9 am and 11 am.
Several officials described the nationwide demonstrations as proof of unity, which secures the nation’s resilience.
Some shopkeepers last week staged limited street protests in several Iranian cities over economic instability, but the demonstrations were steered toward violence after public statements by US and Israeli figures—amplified by Israeli-linked Persian-language outlets—encouraged vandalism and disorder.
Authorities have acknowledged the legitimacy of peaceful economic grievances and vowed to address them, while blaming foreign-backed elements for exploiting concerns over rising living costs and the depreciation of the national currency, which is directly linked to unilateral US sanctions targeting Iran’s central bank and oil exports.
Iranian authorities declared that perpetrators of the latest unrest are backed by the United States and the Israeli regime.
US President Donald Trump has repeatedly voiced support for protesters and warned Washington could attack Iran if what he called “peaceful protesters” were harmed, while former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has issued statements alluding to Mossad involvement and separatist plots.
The rallies came as Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei vowed on Friday that the state “will not back down against vandals,” urging unity and reiterating that a united nation can overcome any enemy.
