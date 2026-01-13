IRGC Disbands Israeli-linked Terror Teams, Seizes US-made Arms in Southeast Iran
Tuesday, 13 January 2026 2:43 PM
The photo shows a number of weapons seized by Iranian security forces from terrorists. (Photo via IRNA)
Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Ground Force has smashed a number of teams of militants affiliated with Israel in the country’s southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan, close to the border with Pakistan, and seized several US-built military-grade weapons from them.
According to the Sepah News website, the Israeli-linked terrorists sneaked into the country through Iran’s eastern borders and holed up at seven different hideouts across the provincial capital of Zahedan.
The teams were later detected and dismantled during a large-scale joint operation by the IRGC Ground Force’s Quds Base, law enforcement forces, and provincial intelligence forces.
Several US-made military-grade munitions, besides explosive devices, were recovered from the militants during the security operation.
The Israeli-affiliated militants had reportedly received rigorous training abroad and were plotting to carry out acts of sabotage and terror inside Iran.
Similarly, Iranian border police forces could successfully uncover a consignment of smuggled weapons in Sistan and Baluchestan.
The seized munitions were meant to be distributed among saboteurs and rioters, who set fire to public and private properties and caused extensive damage during the past few days of deadly foreign-backed riots across the country.
Among the ammunition were 21 pistols, four Kalashnikov assault rifles, two hunting rifles, and 2,516 rounds of live bullets.
Two smugglers were also captured, and their vehicle was confiscated in connection with the seized arms.
Tens of thousands of people gathered at iconic Enghelab Square in downtown Tehran on Monday, with similar massive rallies being held in other towns across the nation as well.
The demonstrations came in response to days of foreign-backed riots, during which dozens of security personnel and ordinary civilians were killed in terrorist attacks. The administration declared three days of national mourning on Monday.
While officials have acknowledged legitimate economic grievances, linked to unilateral US sanctions targeting Iran’s oil and banking sectors, they have drawn a clear distinction between peaceful protest and violent rioting.
