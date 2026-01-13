UN Chief Concerned Over Trump's Anti-Iran Rhetoric Amid Unrest: Spokesman
Tuesday, 13 January 2026 1:34 PM
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has voiced concern over the US interventionist stance and military threats against Tehran amid foreign-backed riots in Iran, according to his spokesman.
US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that his administration is weighing "some very strong options," including potential military action against Iran amid recent foreign-backed riots within the country.
Peaceful protests over economic hardship last week escalated into riots, fueled by remarks by US and Israeli leaders, with armed groups damaging public property and causing casualties among civilians and security forces.
Security and judicial bodies say they have dismantled several armed cells and arrested foreign‑linked operatives during the unrest.
At a press briefing Monday at the UN Headquarters in New York, Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN secretary-general, conveyed Guterres' alarm over the remarks.
"The rhetoric that we've heard around the situation in Iran, which is concerning to him (Guterres), and he encourages all to adopt a path of diplomacy and dialogue," he said.
"We push for dialogue, and I think the [UN] Charter is very clear on your question," Dujarric added.
The UN Charter enshrines core principles including the sovereign equality of all states, non-intervention in the affairs of other states, and the peaceful settlement of disputes.
These norms were further reinforced by the 1970 Declaration on Principles of International Law, adopted by the UN General Assembly, which explicitly states that no state or group of states has the right to intervene, directly or indirectly, for any reason whatever, in the internal or external affairs of any other state.
No comments:
Post a Comment