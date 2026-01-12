IRGC Slams Trump's Blatant Intervention in Iran’s Internal Affairs
The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC)
The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has condemned the recent acts of terrorism committed during violent riots in Iran and denounced US President Donald Trump's blatant intervention in the Islamic Republic’s internal affairs.
In a statement issued on Sunday evening, the IRGC emphasized that, like previous acts of sedition by Iran’s enemies, the recent seditious crimes committed by terrorists, who are supported by the US and Israel, will end in total failure.
It added that the crimes committed by armed terrorists in recent days, and the martyrdom of a number of people and security forces, are an extension of the 12-day US-Israeli military aggression against Iran.
The IRGC said, “The recent sedition and atrocities committed by the rioters and armed terrorists across the country, which have led to the martyrdom of hundreds of the people and defenders of the security of our beloved Iran, are in fact an extension of the 12-day imposed war by the United States and the criminal Zionist regime, and a barbaric act of revenge for the historic defeat in that great battleground.”
It said that the US and Israel are trying to take revenge on the Iranian nation for their historical defeat in that aggression.
It stressed that the clownish and criminal president of the United States supports violence and modern terrorism in Iran with support from Western media and countries, as well as the racist prime minister of the fake Zionist regime.
The IRGC slammed Trump's blatant intervention in Iran's internal affairs and his insults to the Iranian people, stressing that he must await a crushing response from the resistant Iranian nation.
The IRGC statement honors the memory, names, and epic deeds of the martyrs and proud defenders of the country's security, emphasizing the need for the intelligence and vigilance of Iranians.
The IRGC called on all Iranians to take an active part in nationwide protests scheduled to be held on Monday.
“The country, the strength of the sacred system of the Islamic Republic, and the lofty position of the Velayat-e-Faqih, which is the achievement of the pure blood shed by hundreds of thousands of martyrs, are the red line of Iranians, and they will defend it with all their being, resolutely and courageously,” the statement concluded.
The Tasnim news agency reported that 109 security personnel had been killed in the riots across the country.
In a televised interview addressing the Iranian nation, President Masoud Pezeshkian said the government was there to listen to legitimate public grievances, but noted that there was a difference between protesting and violent rioting.
Pezeshkian warned that the United States and Israel were leading the violence as they seek to “sow chaos and disorder.”
He called on Iranian citizens to distance themselves from “rioters and terrorists,” killing people and burning public and private properties.
