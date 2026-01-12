Iran Announces 3-day Mourning for Martyrs of ‘Daesh-like Aggression Fueled by US, Israel’
Monday, 12 January 2026 5:47 AM
The file photo shows the background of the podium assigned for delivering of the Iranian administration’s public statements.
The Iranian administration has announced three days of mourning for victims, including members of the country’s security and volunteer forces, who were martyred by US- and Israeli-backed rioters trying to hijack economic protests across the country.
The administration made the announcement in a statement on Sunday, likening the deadly violence to the one waged by the Daesh Takfiri terrorist group.
“The president and the administration will sit in mourning for Iran’s dear martyrs,” read the statement.
‘Victims of Iran’s national resistance’
The administration said the martyrs sacrificed their lives on the path of “Iranians’ national resistance in the face of the US and the Zionist regime.”
It noted that the victims included members of the Islamic Republic’s Law Enforcement Force and Basij volunteer force.
“The Iranian nation truly felt how criminals took on the dear nation, including members of Basij and the Law Enforcement Force, martyring many dear people,” the statement added.
“Thus far, such violence has only been witnessed on the part of Daesh terrorists reared by the United States.”
The statement emerged following the martyrdom of dozens of Iranian civilians and security personnel at the hands of the rioters, who have been confirmed by the Islamic Republic’s intelligence to have been in receipt of intelligence, operational, logistical, and financial support by Washington and the Israeli regime’s Mossad spy agency.
The Islamic Republic’s authorities have observed that through the riots, Iran’s adversaries have been seeking to make up for their failures during direct military aggression against the country.
The officials have, meanwhile, underlined on all occasions that the country exerts due effort to address economic shortcomings across various sectors, but, at the same time, stands firmly in the face of any attempt at derailing protests towards unrest.
